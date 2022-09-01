Polestar 2 Facelift Prototype Hides Almost Nothing, Still Has a Few Tricks up Its Sleeve

Polestar is gearing up for the mid-life update of its Polestar 2 sedan and is already testing new equipment. Our spies in the Austrian Alps spotted a prototype wearing minimal camouflage, testing new equipment and settings.
Polestar launched its U.S. commercial campaign in style during the Superbowl and is already a popular choice among EV lovers. The Swedish EV received a mild update this spring, with subtle design changes and a host of software updates. Nevertheless, there’s still room for improvement, as a new update is in the works. Although we don’t expect the Swedish to go wild (they never do), this one seems a little more elaborated based on the equipment installed in the vehicle.
As usual, the Polestar 2 prototype is rather inconspicuous, with the only piece of camo covering the front grille. Even so, we can feel it has a different pattern, which justifies the disguise. The front bumper would most certainly feature modifications, although it is hard to tell based on the black-on-black camo. Nothing appears to have changed at the back, with the rear bumper and the taillights completely uncovered.
Although the Polestar 2 side pictures don’t seem to show anything, the wheels are rather interesting. Besides the silver tape covering the rims, if you look closely, you can see strange devices attached to the wheel hubs. We posted a close-up in the gallery, showing an on-off switch and a couple of other unreadable markings. The contraption is rather bulky and hides some electronics inside. We can only guess it’s a measuring device, with further hints coming from our cabin snap.
Of course, testing equipment is installed in the cockpit, and the laptop display shows a testing routine called “Perform Alpine Descent.” The screen reads various parameters from the sensors, perhaps the very same installed on the wheel hubs. We can see some temperature readings, inputs from the car’s pedals (accelerator/brake), and a GPS speed reading.
This could indicate that Polestar aims to further optimize its Polestar 2 bestseller as far as software control and energy management go. It’s also possible that the Swedish carmaker will use this info for other models in its fleet. The refreshed version of the Polestar 2 is expected to reach the market early next year, so expect more details about the EV rather soon. Oh, and did you notice the modified design of the dashboard on the passenger side?
