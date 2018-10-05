Polestar 1 Prototypes Start Rolling Off Assembly Lines

4 Chief Test Driver Talks About The Driving Dynamics of The 2019 Polestar 1

One of the newest car companies on the block is getting ready to launch its first ever vehicle, but not before some required testing is done. 6 photos



These prototypes will be used for testing how the car works ad performs in various weather conditions, as well as it how it handles on the road. Crash tests with some of the cars currently being assembled are also planned in the near future.



For the first production run, the assembly facility in Gothenburg will spit out 34 vehicles which will be then be taken through their paces by engineers to test and fine-tune the model into a final version.



“The assembly of the VP cars means that the Polestar 1 has taken its next step towards production,” said in a statement Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.



“This first batch of 34 cars will enable our engineers to tune the finer details of the car, ensuring that the Polestar 1 is perfect when we start to produce customer cars in the middle of next year.”



The Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid that is said to provide more electric range than of any other similar car currently on the market, namely 150 kilometers (93 miles).



It uses two electric motors on the rear axle and integrated starter-generator at the crankshaft. Two 34 kWh batteries provide the power, as does an internal combustion engine.



The ICE is the T8 Drive-E turbocharged 2.0-liter that delivers 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque.



