autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Polestar 1 Prototypes Start Rolling Off Assembly Lines

5 Oct 2018, 9:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
One of the newest car companies on the block is getting ready to launch its first ever vehicle, but not before some required testing is done.
6 photos
Polestar 1 assembly linePolestar 1 assembly linePolestar 1 assembly linePolestar 1 assembly linePolestar 1 assembly line
Polestar, the Volvo spin-off that will be in charge with producing electrified vehicles, said on Thursday it has begun building the first road-going verification prototypes of the Polestar 1 vehicle at its factory in Sweden.

These prototypes will be used for testing how the car works ad performs in various weather conditions, as well as it how it handles on the road. Crash tests with some of the cars currently being assembled are also planned in the near future.

For the first production run, the assembly facility in Gothenburg will spit out 34 vehicles which will be then be taken through their paces by engineers to test and fine-tune the model into a final version.

“The assembly of the VP cars means that the Polestar 1 has taken its next step towards production,” said in a statement Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

“This first batch of 34 cars will enable our engineers to tune the finer details of the car, ensuring that the Polestar 1 is perfect when we start to produce customer cars in the middle of next year.”

The Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid that is said to provide more electric range than of any other similar car currently on the market, namely 150 kilometers (93 miles).

It uses two electric motors on the rear axle and integrated starter-generator at the crankshaft. Two 34 kWh batteries provide the power, as does an internal combustion engine.

The ICE is the T8 Drive-E turbocharged 2.0-liter that delivers 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque. 

Officially, the model will enter mass production next year. In the U.S, the car is priced at $155,000 and can already be reserved by making a $2,500 deposit. Over 200 people have done so in the States until now.
Polestar 1 Polestar Volvo plug-in hybrid prototype
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
May the Space Force Be With You Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 