Pole Miraculously Saves Driver From Crashing Truck in Russia

27 Jan 2018, 15:50 UTC ·
by
Sometimes, professional drivers tell the craziest car crash stories, ones that you have trouble believing. "This giant red truck was going to smash into me. But he hit a pole just in front and never even touched me," this tale would go. Fortunately, there's a video to prove that it actually happened.
It's been a while since we last showed you a Russian dashcam video. It's not that they're not interesting, just that after watching a few dozen examples, you begin to see a pattern: idiot ignores red light/weather, another guy has to pay for it.

This one is the same, but it's so pleasing to watch, like somebody scoring a 3-pointer from the top of a building or a champion beer pong player at work.

A large dump truck is going way too fast and starts swerving into the opposite lane. We might also add that the truck driver is actually doing the wrong thing here, but it's a split-second thing. Something tells us traction control may, or bad tires are an exacerbating issue.

I don't care how good your crumple zones are; if you get run over by a dump truck, you're not getting away without a scratch. Yet because the thick electricity pole completely stops it, the car with the dashcam only gets some minor dings from hitting the snow wall.

We can't imagine what was going through the mind of the guy at this moment, but it was probably something along the lines of "mamuska, I'm coming to heaven soon... oh wait, never mind." After such a lucky close call, I think a lottery ticket is a good idea.

The thing nobody things about is the driver of the truck - no crumple zones, no airbags, going very fast and then suddenly stopping. That kind of combination can be lethal.

