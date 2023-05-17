Polaris Steps Into Overlanding Territory with the All-New Xpedition Adventure Side-by-Side

Polaris is a well-known company in the powersports and off-road industry, and it seems they are eager to embrace the popular overlanding trend as well with their latest offering, the 2024 Polaris Xpedition lineup of adventure side-by-side vehicles.
The new line of ATVs combines side-by-side off-roading capabilities with a series of overlanding-focused features and amenities to create the ultimate adventure rig capable of providing comfort while still satisfying any daredevil's off-road appetite.
Basically, the Xpedition range features a fully-enclosed cab, more interior room for riders, more storage space, and a range of accessories suitable for those who want to go off the beaten path and explore the great outdoors. Two models have been introduced by the Minnesota-based company - the Xpedition XP and Xpedition ADV - each available in three trims. These are Premium, Ultimate, and Northstar.
Additionally, all new go-anywhere machines will be available in either 2-seat or 5-seat configurations, with an open dump box or an enclosed cargo area. The fully-enclosed two-seat Xpedition version features removable panels, including the windscreen, windows, and roof. This is something people familiar with the brand have already seen on other Polaris models. The roof and side panels are modular and configurable and are available in both cloth and hard materials.
There are some key differences between the XP and ADV models, including the fact that the latter features a fully covered pass-through cargo box and offers more storage space for their outdoor gear and equipment. Overlanding enthusiasts will also be able to leverage integrated fold-flat rear seats for their sleeping arrangements.
The Polaris Xpedition is still a side-by-side at heart with exceptional off-road capability. Under the hood is Polaris' 999-cc ProStar 1000 Gen 2 EFI mated to an automatic passively variable transmission (PVT). The 1.0-liter twin-cylinder engine is good for 114 hp (116 ps) and endows the vehicle with a towing capacity of 2,000 lbs (907 kg). It rides on 30-inch Pro Armor Crawler XP tires and boasts a segment-leading 14-inch (35.6 cm) of ground clearance courtesy of Fox shocks.
The company claims the new models have the largest fuel capacity of the production SxS sector, enough to ensure more than 200 miles (322 km) of range per tank. The vehicles also have raised air intakes and sealed electrical components, which means drivers can confidently tackle muddy terrains.
Polaris offers optional accessories galore for the new ATVs, such as a rooftop tent, MAXTRAX traction boards, a Rhino-Rack roof rack, kayak and fishing rod holders, an integrated winch, and much more. Curated kits designed for specific outdoor adventures are also available, like the Overland, Kayak, Trail, Hunt, and Utility packages. To give you an idea of what these contain, the Overland Kit adds mud boards, a rooftop tent, lighting, a full-sized spare carrier, and more. Similarly, the other kits include activity-focused accessories. And if the provided options are not what you're looking for, the vehicle's 2,000-pound towing capacity will come in handy.
While the Xpedition Premium models will come with 4.3-inch JBL color displays, the Ultimate variants will feature a seven-inch touchscreen, surround sound audio with a 400W amp, and a 10-inch subwoofer. Those who opt for the Ultimate model will also benefit from front and rear cameras and a padded center console.
Deliveries of the first Polaris Xpedition Adventure Side-by-Sides are expected to begin over the summer of 2023. Prices for the Xpedition XP and ADV models start at $28,999 and $29,999, respectively.
