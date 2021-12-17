Polaris Pro XD Turns Meaner for 2022 With Enhanced Heavy-Duty Elements

The Polaris Pro XD is gearing up for 2022 with some upgrades that will turn it into a beast capable of taking on any challenging job site. Starting in January, the Pro XD models will come with some extra heavy-duty features to improve their reliability and durability while also increasing their safety.
The Pro XD family, which includes the new Pro XD mid-size model continues to provide exceptional towing, box, and payload capacity, as well as adaptability. The latest additions to the lineup make the UTV an even better machine that can tackle the work.
Polaris offers extended-life brake pads as an optional upgrade to help the Pro XD handle even harsher scenarios. Compared to traditional pads, these come with increased pad density, better friction capacity, and a noise insulator. These combined not only make them last longer but also make the operator’s tasks easier.
The full-size gas models benefit from a new heavy-duty oil filter made from a complex material that helps it maximize its performance. In addition, the new filter will keep the oil clean even under the most extreme circumstances.
All of the Pro XD models offer now the operators the possibility to select the drive mode (AWD/2WD/VersaTrac Turf) that fits their needs. With the new feature, the suitable drive mode is chosen to allow the vehicle to conquer any terrain, from loose gravel to ice.
As for the tech included in the lineup, Polaris is offering integrated USB ports within the dash as standard. This allows users to charge their devices on-site, thus cutting down the time spent on leaving the job site to pump some power into the drained devices.
In terms of safety, the vehicles are equipped with a backup horn, pedestrian alarms, operator warnings, adjustable speed calibration, and improved sightlines that offer better visibility. The Pro XD is made for rugged terrains, so it also comes with heavy-duty wheel bearings, 8-ply tires, and driveshafts.
