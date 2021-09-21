Polaris Drops New Limited-Edition General XP With Striking Troy Lee Design

No matter what you stand for in life, you also have to look the part. If you’re passionate about off-roading, a SSV that not only boasts strength and resilience, but also looks like nothing else out there, could be the best choice. This new, limited-edition Polaris General XP 1000 looks too vibrant to go unnoticed.
The powersports vehicle manufacturer and the famous design brand have collaborated on a number of occasions, including the Polaris sponsorship of the Troy Lee Designs Factory Race Team, and the 2021 Dakar livery for the RZR Factory Racing Team, designed by Troy Lee.
Now, the two have joined forces to roll out a limited-edition General, with an exclusive Troy Lee style, and all-new capabilities.
Non-metallic colors, race strips, retro numbering, speed flairs, and a painted bumper are some of the elements that make the Troy Lee Design General unmistakable. Those solar colors are bound to get everyone’s attention, and you’ll get an interior badge displaying the vehicle’s unique number, because only 700 of these babies are hitting the road.
The 100 hp General also comes with extra room for your riding gear or trail-building tools, thanks to the new Rhino-Rack rear bed rack that’s added from the factory. A 4,500 lb (2,041 kg) winch, with synthetic rope and front sport bumper, adds more pulling power, while the LED lights and exclusive Pro Armor 11" Light Bar increase visibility, so that you can enjoy those trails even after dark.
As comfortable as it is powerful, this striking General is fitted with padded bucket seats and a race-inspired steering wheel. It’s also more high-tech than ever, rocking a premium audio system with four integrated speakers, plus the unique Ride Command system, for top-of-the-line navigation and connectivity.
This great feature allows riders to save certain destinations, follow guided routes when they need to, and keep in touch with the rest of their group, without needing cell service.
The limited-edition Polaris General XP Troy Lee Designs is available as two- and four-seat models, with pricing starting at $27,299 and $29,499, respectively.
