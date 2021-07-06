Plug-In Hybrid 2023 BMW X8 M Competition Spied Testing at the Nurburgring

NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Smashes Speed Record on Mars for Its Ninth Flight

As you’re well aware, the AMG performance division is currently working on two electrified bi-turbo V8 powertrains dubbed 63 e and 73 e. The latter will produce more than 800 horsepower, which is why the Bavarian rivals at BMW decided to electrify its bi-turbo V8 mill. 22 photos PHEV based on the charging port door, the go-faster colossus may also get a brand-new engine.



Based on the N63 from 2008, the S63 can trace its roots back to the X5 M and X6 M from 2010. BMW has already pushed the 4.4-liter motor to 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque, which is more than adequate for the M5 CS mid-size sedan. But two years ago, sources told Auto Bild that a



Originally expected to launch in the M5 CS, the S63, in combination with a plug-in hybrid electric motor rumored to develop 200 horsepower, could take the X8 M Competition to 740 horsepower and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. Those are serious output figures for an imposing SUV , more so because BMW internally refers to this heavyweight as Project Rockstar.



The first nameplate to receive the all-new powertrain is the X8 M Competition, which is expected to launch for the 2023 model year to mark the 50th anniversary of Motorsport GmbH.