Play the Poor Game - See How Much Elon Musk Earns While You're Reading This

Elon Musk might sell as much Tesla stock as he wants to gain popularity with the common folk, but everyone knows the truth. Yes, he might say he lives in a small apartment, and this and that, but we all know that’s not true. Far from it.
He might be the reason why Tesla Motors is so popular, though, and the two go hand in hand. Can anyone imagine what the company would be like without this eccentric man at the helm? Not really.
With an estimated net worth of close to $267 billion, Elon Musk currently sits at the top of the world’s richest people list. The man has an immense fortune, and, if you ever wondered how much time it takes him to earn your net worth, there's an answer to that now.
Trust me, this might be one of the most depressing and genius exercises ever created. The Brits from Select Car Leasing put their minds to work and created a handy webpage, where you can see in real-time how much money Musk brings in. There’s also a calculator where you can see (a painful reality) that it takes him just a few seconds to earn as much as your monthly salary.
Lewis Hamilton's, who brings in $80 million per year thanks to his contract with Mercedes. He’s also the best-paid driver, so it's natural to see his name up there.
Jeremy Clarkson, one of the most famous names in television, also sits on a small fortune himself, earning almost $58k every 24 hours. And if you want to compare yourself to another famous billionaire (no, it’s not Bezos), former President of the United States Donald Trump’s name comes up in the research, too. Just click on the “business” option, and there you have him, alongside Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.
If you’re looking up to someone who feels more... "modest,” there’s also vlogger SuperCar Blondie. She has annual earnings of $1.37 million, which isn’t bad at all.
The webpage also smartly compares Musk to all the before mentioned individuals, and here’s what is revealed: it takes the Tesla man 3.5 days to earn Hamilton’s salary, and one day and 14.5 hours to earn Clarkson’s.
Based on the research, one of the things that comes to light is that Musk earns $371.71 every second, which adds up to an astounding $31 million every single day. And, casually, he earns the average U.S. salary in two minutes and 28 seconds.
Now, go to the webpage, and try figuring out how much it would take you to reach $31 million. Here's a tip, if you bookmark this article and return to it when you feel like procrastinating, it will surely serve as a boost when you have to do your job or chores.
He might be the reason why Tesla Motors is so popular, though, and the two go hand in hand. Can anyone imagine what the company would be like without this eccentric man at the helm? Not really.
With an estimated net worth of close to $267 billion, Elon Musk currently sits at the top of the world’s richest people list. The man has an immense fortune, and, if you ever wondered how much time it takes him to earn your net worth, there's an answer to that now.
Trust me, this might be one of the most depressing and genius exercises ever created. The Brits from Select Car Leasing put their minds to work and created a handy webpage, where you can see in real-time how much money Musk brings in. There’s also a calculator where you can see (a painful reality) that it takes him just a few seconds to earn as much as your monthly salary.
Lewis Hamilton's, who brings in $80 million per year thanks to his contract with Mercedes. He’s also the best-paid driver, so it's natural to see his name up there.
Jeremy Clarkson, one of the most famous names in television, also sits on a small fortune himself, earning almost $58k every 24 hours. And if you want to compare yourself to another famous billionaire (no, it’s not Bezos), former President of the United States Donald Trump’s name comes up in the research, too. Just click on the “business” option, and there you have him, alongside Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.
If you’re looking up to someone who feels more... "modest,” there’s also vlogger SuperCar Blondie. She has annual earnings of $1.37 million, which isn’t bad at all.
The webpage also smartly compares Musk to all the before mentioned individuals, and here’s what is revealed: it takes the Tesla man 3.5 days to earn Hamilton’s salary, and one day and 14.5 hours to earn Clarkson’s.
Based on the research, one of the things that comes to light is that Musk earns $371.71 every second, which adds up to an astounding $31 million every single day. And, casually, he earns the average U.S. salary in two minutes and 28 seconds.
Now, go to the webpage, and try figuring out how much it would take you to reach $31 million. Here's a tip, if you bookmark this article and return to it when you feel like procrastinating, it will surely serve as a boost when you have to do your job or chores.