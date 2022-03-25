Play the Millionaire Part Without Being One on an Affordable Element

Folks, today we’ll be taking a trip through a yacht simply known as Element. Before we go on, take a good long look at this vessel and tell me it isn’t a ship that would catch your eyes as it rolls into port. Best of all, since this sleek machine is available for charter through several brokers, including Camper & Nicholsons, you can be the face that’s seen cruising this beast. Time to see what awaits you if you spend 120,000 EUR (132,104 USD at current exchange rates) for a one-week stay aboard Element.
First of all, let’s look at Element’s history and then dive into the wonders that await you and your guests. Overall, you’re looking at a superyacht with an exterior designed by Cantieri di Pisa. They’re also responsible for the construction; this yard has been building ships since 1945.
Now, from the outside, if there’s one word that can describe this ship, it’s “sleek.” Because Element is completed using a fiberglass hull, a few benefits await future guests, and one of them is speed. Since fiberglass ships tend to be lighter, once you factor in the two MTU engines with 3,700 HP each, the fact that it’s 42.7 m (141.1 ft) long, Element can still reach speeds up to 22 knots (25 mph). However, for guests who love speed, the engines can be pushed to 26 knots (30 mph).
Since the interior styling is a significant component of this ship’s attraction, let’s look at how Mechiche worked his magic. As you roam through the yacht, one aspect of Mechiche’s touch which you’ll notice is the heavy use of woods and fabrics, each tuned and treated for an overall balanced effect. Furnishings are completed from semiprecious metals, leathers, and composites, some of which are art-deco.
Since I saved the best for last, it’s time to know the activities you’ll have at your disposal if you happen to charter this ship its year. One area where you’ll want to spend most of your time is the sun deck found at the very top of Element’s superstructure. It’s here that a forward-facing jacuzzi can be spotted, and in the background, a lounge that looks suitable for all 12 guests.
intimate destinations or just cruise around, and so are two Sea-Doos and a sea bob. You’ll also find paddleboards, a six-person banana boat, one small and one medium-size waterski, not to mention diving and fishing gear. Other than that, the yacht just seems to be made for nothing more than just relaxing. Even though there is no mention of things like a gym, spa, or massage parlor, I wouldn’t care; I’m being pampered by a crew of nine.
If you’re looking to discover what the millionaire lifestyle may taste like and the sort of memories you can make while doing it, Element seems to have all that you may need. Best of all, it’s not going to rip a hole in your life savings, and that’s worth considering.
