Play F1 22 for Free This Weekend and Learn Some Tips and Tricks From Daniel Ricciardo

If you are a Formula 1 fan, then you know that the United States Grand Prix will be held at COTA (Circuit of The Americas) in Austin, Texas, this weekend. While Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has already won the drivers' world championship, the F1 22 game creators have prepared something special for all series fans.
If you love F1 games as I do, then you probably already own the F1 22 game, the Codemasters company's latest creation, which has made official F1 games since 2009. For those still curious to try the game, it will be free to play for four days.
Basically, we are trying to say that from October 20th to 24th, the game will enter a trial period, in which you can download and play it for no charge whatsoever. Besides, the free period coincides with the real-life Grand Prix and should excite you more. In order to celebrate in the right way, some American-themed in-game items will also be available for free.
A funny video of Daniel Ricciardo (who, by the way, will have more free time to do this kind of thing because he will not be on the grid next season) hops into F1 22 to help you with some tips for getting around the Circuit of the Americas. Besides, an in-game challenge will be present in the game where you can attempt to beat Ricciardo's fastest lap.
You can share your best time using the hashtags #RicciardoChallenge and #F122gameSweepstakes. If you do, you'll be entered into a draw with a chance to win a virtual meet & greet and race-off with Daniel Ricciardo.
"During this free weekend trial, anyone can experience the thrill of Formula 1 for a limited time, and we couldn't have asked for a better coach to show us around the circuit than Daniel Ricciardo," said Paul Jeal, Senior Director of F1 Franchise at Codemasters.
Please let us know in the comments what was your best time around COTA.
Welcome to Austin, home to @COTA and the #USGP ????????— EA SPORTS F1® 22 (@Formula1game) October 18, 2022
We've brought in @DanielRicciardo to share some tips on how to tackle one of his favourite circuits.
Full video ???? https://t.co/Mb9ILSeYGR
Play #F122game FOR FREE throughout the weekend across Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam ???? pic.twitter.com/x4aMBaxOpX