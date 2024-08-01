Platypus Craft Is a Bonkers Semi-Submersible Catamaran Promising a Unique Experience

Today's multi-millionaires can indulge in the ultimate at-sea experience from the comfort of a plush velvet couch, thanks to the so-called Nemo lounge, a room deep in the hull, with floor-to-ceiling glazing. Come next year (2025), the not-one-percenters will be able to do the same, but scaled down and without the velvet couch.
Platypus Craft will be the way to do that. We're talking about a semi-submersible catamaran that promises a "unique experience" with maximum versatility in terms of application. The Platypus can be anything from a superyacht tender to a search & rescue craft or exploration vehicle, and to that end, it will be offered in three models with varying specs.
Described as the "precursor to a new generation of boats" and the "2-in-1 dream," the Platypus Craft uses classic marine dimensions to pack extra functionality. In much simpler words, it's a small catamaran with a drop-down pod.
The name might ring a bell with you, and that's because the Platypus has been around for close to a decade. It's the brainchild of a French company, but, unlike many other concepts and despite its being around for so long without actually bringing the product to market, this one has legs. Thanks to a recent partnership with Norwegian start-up Evoy, it has something better than legs: it has electric propulsion.
That obviously didn't pan out, but, earlier this year, Platypus Craft announced a new partnership with Evoy, which will rig the cats with electric motors. As of this writing, the option to get a standard outboard is still included in the online presentation, but the company seems determined to go the all-electric route to maximize the sustainability of the product.
The lineup has also grown a bit since last time we checked it out and now comprises three models, each catered to different segments of the market. There's Sanctuary, which can carry a maximum of 10 people and is the most basic model; Tourer, the mid-level entry model that carries 12 people; and Yacht Edition, which is the luxury version with an 11-person capacity.
The "basket" is lowered into the water at the touch of a button and requires a pilot. In the basic model, it can seat three passengers (plus pilot), while the Tourer will accommodate six people in total, and the Yacht Edition five. If the watercraft is loaded to maximum capacity, the passengers left on the water surface can work on their tans or, in the two higher specced models, use the swim platform to have some fun in the water as well, as they wait for their turn to go down.
The Platypus is 8.4 meters (27.5 feet) long, 2.95 m (9.6 feet) wide, and will weigh 1,850 kg to 3,250 kg (4,078 lbs to 7,165 lbs) depending on configuration.
In terms of applicability, the Platypus is more than just a millionaire's toy, though that's probably how it'll end up being used as. Because it packs all the necessary gear for breathing underwater, passengers in the pod won't require diving certification – the Tourer model is even rigged to offer accommodation for people with reduced mobility, including in the pod.
In light of the new partnership, the prototype has been fitted with an Evoy Twin Outboard Breeze motor that delivers 240 hp and takes it to a max speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/46.3 kph). A 63kW battery is good for 30 miles (48 km) at full throttle or 80 miles (129 km) at the crawl pace of the pod (3-5 knots or 3.4 mph/55 kph to 5.7 mph/9.2 kph). The company hopes the spec will carry through to the Yacht Edition model, which now gets an updated timeline for early 2025.
In 2021, Platypus Craft announced that it had built a functional prototype for testing in the Mediterranean. At the time, the company was planning on bringing two models of the same watercraft (Speed and Yachting) to production sometime later down the line.
The Platypus Craft is a catamaran, so a double hull, which ensures maximum stability and minimal roll, but also a larger footprint onboard. The dual hull also allows the addition of the submersible part, which is essentially a pod with seats, hooked up to the Platypus patent-pending Breathing System. This is comprised of air tanks, facial masks made from from ocean reefs, similar to diving masks, and oil-less Nardi Compressori compressors.
Also depending on spec and mode of sailing, it will have an estimated range between 20 and 80 miles (32 and 129 km). Top speed will be 12 to 30 knots (14 mph/22 kph to 34.5 mph/55.5 kph) on the water and 4 to 8 knots (4.6 mph/7.4 kph to 9.2 mph/15 kph) with the pod deployed underwater. The latter doesn't sound like much, but the pod is open, so you wouldn't want to go any faster than that either way.
What Platypus Craft is still not saying is anything related to pricing. In 2022, MRSP was a reported $245,000, but the world has changed in two years – and will change even more until next year. The best bet with any of the Platypus models is to expect availability for commercial applications first because of pricing.