Plan World Domination or Just Party Around While Pedaling on a Unique Conference Bike

Folks, I recently ran across a cycle manufacturer by the name of Conference Bike, with no 'S' on the end; just a hint. If you're sharp with a riddle, you've realized that the object of our attention is the machinery you see in the gallery, the CoBi or CoBi-7, and what it's designed for is what we'll be exploring today.
Exploring just how all of this started, I learned that the idea behind this trinket "evolved" from the art of Eric Staller, the American contemporary artist. He's known for manipulating and integrating light, electricity, and even emerging technologies to create art that moves the mind, body, and soul. According to Conference Bike, Staller's Octos was the godfather of the CoBi.
So, what exactly is the CoBi? It's nothing more than an intricate framework of tubes and drivetrains that allow up to seven people to ride around town, some moving forward, some sideways, some backward, but all in the same direction, like ants carrying a round potato chip in the desert. It's also important to note that one person will be in charge of steering, and everyone will be cranking it until you reach your destination.
What really matters is the experience you could have with something like this, and so, I invite you to imagine that you and six other friends decided to get your hands on a CoBi.
It's Sunday morning, and your phone rings. Aware of the plans you've made, you hop out of bed, brush your teeth, and head to the meet-up point. Knowing that you and your buddies will be embarking upon a day of cycling, some sportswear is in order. If you decide to wear your Sunday clothes, that's no problem.
Due to an intricate system of cranks and chains, the amount of effort you need to expel is minimal to keep things rolling along. After all, it is called a Conference Bike, telling me that if I needed to plan the company's next five to ten years, I could do so with the rest of my minions, pedaling towards our future.
public transportation.
As you ride to work, you'll pick up more riders along your route, allowing you to even meet new people. Another application for the CoBi is found in institutions or services that cater to the needs of deaf and/or blind and other handicapped citizens; since seven people are pedaling along, one or two of them can simply relax and enjoy the ride.
Come to think of it, I've explored countries outside the U.S. and have seen something similar to this. But those machines were pedaling party buses, on top of which are set bars with drinks and beer taps. I don't need to point out the sort of company parties you can throw with a handful of CoBi-7s. Sounds like a neat way to spend some time this summer or plan world domination. You'll just need $13,750 (€13,500 at current exchange rates) to do so. On that note, I leave the stage to you.
