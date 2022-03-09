Pivot's Fresh Shadowcat Is a Tight and Speedy MTB With Podium-Placing Gear

Folks, Pivot Cycles is a crew from out in Tempe, Arizona, a place I know too well; I even broke a few bones on the endless trails you can find out there. Well, the presence of countless trails was bound to give birth to innovative cycling teams like this one, built out of a struggle to create the perfect bicycle for this terrain.
It's this sort of story and setting that has given birth to Shadowcat, Pivot's trail-tuned machine. It's also sporting nimble and sporty 27.5 in tires and the ability to be a podium-placing machine for your future trials and races.
Now, take a nice long look at the images in the gallery and get a feel for this machine. Coupled with the text, you should have a decent idea of what's going on with this mountain goat. One important aspect of the frame is that it's completed using nothing more than carbon fiber. Using Pivot's proprietary Hollow Core construction, the team put together a bike with a "progressive geometry and incredible suspension." I'll believe that statement, seeing how you can equip the bike with Fox Live suspension system components.
what it's designed to do, we run across the fact that Shadowcat is available in an array of builds. And since each build brings with it components intended for a particular riding experience, which also includes competitions and professional races, you can expect to pay as much as 13,600 USD (12,287 EUR at current exchange rates) for a fully equipped Shadowcat.
You'll unlock a bike that features the Fox Factory Live suspension system and a Sram XX1 Eagle wireless AXS drivetrain for this sort of cash. This means that everything, from the 160 mm (6.3 in) of travel at the front to 140 mm (5.5 in) of travel at the rear, even shifting, is all controlled wirelessly through several modules and triggers mounted on the bike. Fox Live also makes your suspension adjustments on the fly as terrains change. Think about what sort of riding experience you can have with this setup.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the more affordable Shadowcat setup features the same frame geometry and carbon fiber build, but suspension systems, drivetrain, and brakes are all for the penny-pinching rider. Don't get me wrong, with a base price of 6,200 USD (5,600 EUR), I don't know whose pinching any pennies, but you get the idea.
A couple of more features to consider when looking at this bike are the frame and chain guards, internal cable routing, a UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger), and the fact that it's dropper post-ready. The latter feature seems essential if you're riding varying terrains and gradients; just press a button and drop the saddle for better clearance on descents.
Now, to get an idea of how this sucker may feel, you already know that it's sporting 27.5 in tires, but it should also help to point out that on the medium frame, you'll find a seat tube angle of 76 degrees, a headtube angle of 65.8 degrees, and a reach of 46 cm (18 in). The stack stands at 61.4 cm (24.2 in), and a wheelbase of 120.6 cm (47.5 in) is also part of the deal.
If you're the sort of person that seeks trails, loves to ride quick and light, and knows what they're doing, Shadowcat is one of the bikes you should consider for your next trail-worthy MTB. Which build best suits your riding style?
