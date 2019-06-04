Pittsburgh Woman Runs Man Over with Her Car for Calling Her Rude

One Pittsburgh woman will not stand for being called rude, even when it’s obvious that she is just that. She would rather go to jail than be told the truth to her face.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed to the media, called her rude for what she’d done. As one does in this type of situation. Morrison fought back and cursed at the man, and then continued on her way out, to her parked car.



The man went inside and dropped off his packages, and then went out as well, to retrieve some more from his own car. That’s when Morrison decided she couldn’t let the “rude” remark go unpunished, even if that meant getting in serious trouble with the law.



“Police said she yelled, cursed and then accelerated her vehicle toward the man,” the report notes. “Police said he was hit on the right side of his body, rolled onto the hood of Morrison’s vehicle and then fell to the ground. Morrison, police said, then reversed the vehicle and drove over all of the man’s packages that he had been carrying when he was hit.”



Morrison fled the scene but returned some time later. She was greeted by the police and taken into custody. The victim wasn’t seriously hurt and was fully conscious, though lying on the ground, when cops arrived.



Morrison was charged with “aggravated and with a police record.



