autoevolution
 

Pittsburgh Woman Runs Man Over with Her Car for Calling Her Rude

4 Jun 2019, 13:48 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One Pittsburgh woman will not stand for being called rude, even when it’s obvious that she is just that. She would rather go to jail than be told the truth to her face.
17 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor
Police arrested 27-year-old Elizabeth Noel Morrison after an incident outside the Bloomfield post office, in Pittsburgh, WPXI reports. It all started as Morrison was coming out of the postal office and she ended up hitting the 31-year-old victim with the door, as he was exiting. He had his arms full of packages, which were sent flying to the ground.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed to the media, called her rude for what she’d done. As one does in this type of situation. Morrison fought back and cursed at the man, and then continued on her way out, to her parked car.

The man went inside and dropped off his packages, and then went out as well, to retrieve some more from his own car. That’s when Morrison decided she couldn’t let the “rude” remark go unpunished, even if that meant getting in serious trouble with the law.

“Police said she yelled, cursed and then accelerated her vehicle toward the man,” the report notes. “Police said he was hit on the right side of his body, rolled onto the hood of Morrison’s vehicle and then fell to the ground. Morrison, police said, then reversed the vehicle and drove over all of the man’s packages that he had been carrying when he was hit.”

Morrison fled the scene but returned some time later. She was greeted by the police and taken into custody. The victim wasn’t seriously hurt and was fully conscious, though lying on the ground, when cops arrived.

Morrison was charged with “aggravated assault by vehicle, criminal mischief and vehicle code violations.” So now she’s rude and with a police record.

police assault hit and run Pittsburgh
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
SEAT Mii electricSEAT Mii electric CompactCADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumCADILLAC CT4-VCADILLAC CT4-V Entry PremiumFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 