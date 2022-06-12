Pittsburgh Party Pedaler: For Lovers of Cycling, Beer, and, Well, Mostly Beer

Well, Pittsburgh also happens to be one of the most bicycle-friendly cities around. An attribute emphasized by the world's largest bicycle museum finding its home in the city. So what happens when you combine two of Pittsburgh's two most primordial hobbies? You get something like the Pittsburgh Party Pedaler.
Located in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District, down the street from the first-ever Primanti Bros sandwich shop location, Pittsburgh Party Pedaler showcases the glories of PA's second-largest city. Doing so in a manner unlike any Uber, Taxi, or even Limousine could hope to accomplish.
It's an ingenious tourist attraction. One where the allure of cold, frothy local beer is made all the more irresistible as you and 15 of your friends pedal their way through one of the most vibrant city neighborhoods in North America. Not only that, but the bizarre vehicle used to make this all happen is a bit of a marvel within itself.
Believe it or not, these specially built pedal carts are imported directly from the Netherlands, another place famous for that lovable combination of bikes and beer. It consists of a basic steel chassis, over which a vibrant yellow paint job is lovingly laid overtop, reminiscent of the city's iconic bridges passing over its iconic three rivers or the same yellow from the Pirates and Steelers teams.
From here, a set of 16 seats plus the driver is mounted at the perfect height for the wooden bar top to meet the average adult's elbows, over which a wooden canopy shields you from most of the elements. From there, up to ten sets of pedals are available to make sure getting around town is a group effort.
Because the country this bizarre pedal cart originates from is flatter than a pancake, staff at the establishment do say you'll have to get out and push on a grade larger than six percent. Not that you'd be going very fast, even on level ground, as no one dare take this machine over five mph at the best of times.
At the front end of the vehicle sits a novelty latching wooden barrel, presumable to store your cooler full of local IPAs, Hard Seltzers, or bottles of white wine you may or may not be carrying aboard with you. Add this to the full suite of radio, CD player, and audio jack connectivity available on each bike, and you have yourself a whale of a good time just waiting to happen.
If each contributes to the price of $325 Tuesday through Thursday or $385 Friday to Sunday, there's no reason this shouldn't be a totally affordable tourist destination everybody can enjoy. Be warned, though, don't think you all can just quit peddling and take a break. You will be charged for time over 120 minutes. But if you and your buddies like to ride endurance bikes for fun, there's no reason to suspect anything weird will happen.
