Pitbull Partners Up with Karma Automotive for a Good Cause with 2022 Karma GS-6 "305"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull) Rapper Pitbull is truly “Mr. Worldwide.” He is an entertainer, but, more than that, he’s an entrepreneur, education advocate, and motivational speaker. And it's not all talk, because he has founded SLAM tuition-free public schools and is doing his part to help as much as he can.Pitbull will be a special guest at the Barrett-Jackson's 50th Anniversary Collection held at WestWorld of Scottsdale between January 22-30, and he partnered with Karma to create a vehicle to help both the SLAM Foundation and Selfless Love Foundation, which are focused on helping young people with no resources.The entertainer will be helping the luxury carmaker auction off the 2022 Karma GS-6 that it donated to the auction. It will be a custom “305 Edition,” and, with Pitbull’s involvement, it will be one of the most special vehicles the manufacturer ever built. The luxurycomes with 536 hp and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) of torque, featuring an electric range of up to 360 miles (580 km).The future owner of the luxurious vehicle will benefit from the presence of several added safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and an integrated UI/UX infotainment system.Pitbull attended the opening of the first Karma dealership, Karma Broward, sharing a video that he captioned: "It’s great to be an owner and partner in Karma South Florida Broward from a kid who couldn’t afford a car, it’s a blessing!"He also called himself "Armando Bond 00305," as he joked that James Bond "ain't got nothing" on Karma. Pitbull said during his speech: "These cars, as beautiful as they are, [are] really going to help people that need it the most, and that, my friend, is priceless."Moreover, Pitbull is a partner of Trackhouse Racing with team founder Justin Marks. Trackhouse fields cars in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he will be performing at Busch Light Clash on February 6. Talk about starting the new year with new energy.

