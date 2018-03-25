autoevolution
Pirelli Develops Stelvio Corsa Tires Exclusively For The Ferrari 250 GTO

Owning the most expensive of classic Ferrari cars is both a blessing and a headache. Above all else, maintaining the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful 250 GTO is complicated. In addition to the Classiche department of the Prancing Horse, Pirelli is also willing to help owners keep their GTOs in perfect condition.
Without further beating around the bush, Pirelli designed an exclusive tire for the 250 GTO, which looks almost like the original. Called Stelvio Corsa, the tire benefits from the latest technologies, superior grip and better wear included.

The front tires are labeled 215/70 R15 98W, with the rearmost tires coming in at 225/70 R15 100W. As part of the Pirelli Collezione range, the Stelvio Corsa compound was developed in accordance with the suspension system’s setup.

Each and every example produced is made with utmost attention to detail, using bespoke production techniques. Makes you wonder if Pirelli will ever make a profit on the Stelvio Corsa tires, but what a way to burn the company’s research and development funds, right?

At the end of the day, only 39 units of the 250 GTO were ever made. Fitting each one with a set of Stelvio Corsa rubber translates to 156 tires in total. Make it 312 if every owner orders two sets. No matter how you look at these numbers, Pirelli won’t turn a profit on this product.

There’s no pricing available on this ultra-exclusive tire, but on the other hand, the hammer price of 250 GTO s/n 3851GT is known. Four years ago, the car sold for $38,115,000, breaking the record set the previous year by Mercedes-Benz W196 s/n 010 00006/54 ($29,600,000).

Like the Bugatti Type 57, Jaguar D-Type, and McLaren F1, the Ferrari 250 GTO is the perfect example of a blue-chip investment: safe and steady. But once you get behind the wheel, don't forget it takes one wrong maneuver to crash the Prancing Horse’s most celebrated homologation special.
