Pioneer Releases Head Unit Firmware Update with CarPlay Split-Screen Support

Pioneer builds some of the best in-dash AV receivers with Android Auto and CarPlay support out there, and one of the things that make its products better than the ones built by competitors is the company’s commitment to firmware updates.
In other words, Pioneer keeps investing in new capabilities for its head units, and the firmware updates it releases typically bring lots of goodies to customers worldwide.
This is the case with a new in-dash AV receiver firmware update that went live on November 30.
Specifically aimed at a handful of head units (you can find the full list at the end of the article), this new firmware update comes with great news for people who use CarPlay while driving.
More specifically, it enables split-screen capabilities for Apple CarPlay. In other words, you can run CarPlay and another app side by side on the same screen – to clarify, you can already do this with the dashboard view on CarPlay, but this new feature allows you to take full advantage of the entire screen estate on a Pioneer HU by expanding the split-screen capability to the receiver’s menu.
Other than that, Pioneer says the update also adds receiver Internet access with the help of the CarAVAssist app and the wireless data from a mobile device. This makes it possible for a Pioneer head unit to automatically connect to features that require Internet access, including the browser.
And last but not least, Alexa, the digital assistant that comes pre-loaded on these head units, now support Canadian French.
The update is only live for customers in the United States and Canada, and Pioneer warns that installing the new firmware on other receivers could “cause irreversible damage.”
The head units that are getting the new firmware update are the following models:
- DMH-W4600NEX
- DMH-W4660NEX
- DMH-WC5700NEX
- DMH-WC6600NEX
- DMH-WT76NEX
- DMH-WT7600NEX
- DMH-WT8600NEX
- DMH-WT86NEX