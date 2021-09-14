5 2022 BMW M3 Touring vs. Cadillac CT5 Wagon Rendering Depicts an Old Rivalry

4 2022 Cadillac CT5 Digitally Imagined as the Sporty Wagon We Don't Deserve

1 CGI 1969 Dodge Charger Has Modern DNA With Help From Challenger SRT Super Stock

More on this:

Pink, Slammed Cadillac CTS-V Thinks a 1950s Custom Look Will Fit the Modern Age

Although some might argue that many of them are a bit disconnected from reality, pixel masters usually have good (albeit fixed) ideas. As far as automotive CGI experts are concerned, many of them are quite spot on . And a bit controversial. 11 photos



But such is the



If you ask us, the



Of course, the polemics will go on and on about everything. From the whitewall tires that are almost invisible, because everyone is ogling at the huge Detroit Steel Wheel Co. setup, to the chromed bits and pieces, just about everything is debatable with this one. So, it’s a clear case of love/hate, but the artist is pleased with the outcome.



We, on the other hand, not so much. Still, we think the 1959 “Persian Sand” reference color looks spectacular inside. And if pink is your cup of tea, by all means, it’s clearly better to have the entire car dressed up in it!





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) Let’s take for example Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind the abimelecdesign account on social media. He now has decided to try and see for himself if the personal saying that “old Cadillacs and low ride height go together like peanut butter and jelly” also fits the modern age Caddys. And he got extremely specific with the queries, although probably no one asked him to.But such is the sometimes wonderful , sometimes horrendous way of those dwelling the plains of automotive imagination land. So, according to his description, the recipe of the “laid out” Cadillacs from the middle of the past century was applied on a still contemporary Cadillac CTS-V. It’s a mystery why he didn’t select the newer CT5-V successor, but perhaps he fancies the 2016-2019 third-generation performance sedan for some unknown reason.If you ask us, the CT5-V Blackwing is just as good as the 6.2-liter supercharged-equipped CTS-V, but of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. And his pink creation is certainly going to stir up the pot. It’s not just that we are dealing with a rosy Caddy both inside and out, but it’s also slammed so close to the ground that any speed bump would pose a real concern.Of course, the polemics will go on and on about everything. From the whitewall tires that are almost invisible, because everyone is ogling at the huge Detroit Steel Wheel Co. setup, to the chromed bits and pieces, just about everything is debatable with this one. So, it’s a clear case of love/hate, but the artist is pleased with the outcome.We, on the other hand, not so much. Still, we think the 1959 “Persian Sand” reference color looks spectacular inside. And if pink is your cup of tea, by all means, it’s clearly better to have the entire car dressed up in it!