"Pink Pig" Porsche 911 GT3 Is Different, Talks Kosher Kush

View this post on Instagram

SPOTTED@: When you enjoy burning more than just rubber!! $ | Porsche GT3 in Beverly Hills belonging to @991.2s | @porsche @bh2rally | _______________________________________________________ #lacarspotter #spotittillyougotit #spotdontstop #porsche911 #porsche #911 #710 #weed #cannabis #amazingcars247 #beverlyhills #rims #la #automotivephotography #pink #californiacars #exoticsdaily #hyperfastcars #supercarsdaily700 #autogespot #itswhitenoise #madwhips #socalcars #blacklist #rsr

A post shared by LA Car Spotter - Cody Lewis (@lacarspotter_) on Jul 10, 2019 at 4:31pm PDT