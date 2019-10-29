autoevolution
 

"Pink Pig" Porsche 911 GT3 Is Different, Talks Kosher Kush

29 Oct 2019, 17:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When Porsche introduced the 917/20 Pink Pig racecar back in 1971, this had the effect of a bomb. Sure, it left the podium clear for other Porschas, but its truffle sniffer livery, which even included the names of the traditional German meat cuts, shines to this day.
13 photos
Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935Porsche 935
Speaking of which, dressing up your Porscha as a Pink Pig has become a bit of a trend these days, so much so that the impersonation has gone well beyond the Neunelfer, whose owners have always been playful.

From the 918 Spyder to the Panamera, you'll find the pink livery on a plethora of street toys. Heck, Zuffenhausen itself has pulled this card, with the double P being one of the five historic liveries it offered on the Macan.

So, given all of the above, we should've seen cars like the GT3 we have here coming. You see, the owner of this 991.2 wanted his Neunelfer to be truly different, which is why the car now sports a reinterpretation of the famous racing attire.

As such, the base color is no longer pink. Then we have the messages covering the car - the cuts are still there, but the wrap adorning the rear-engined toy now talks about other stimuli - if you zoom in on the social media post below, you'll notice all the details.

For one, if you're wondering what Kosher Kush is, you should know we're talking about a popular marijuana strain, which is believed to be the first commercial cannabis variety blessed by a rabbi. Once again, with legalization spreading across the US, we should've also seen this coming.

Of course, this isn't the first time when a gear head gives the Pink Pig livery a new twist. However, the example illustrating this is a rendering, which, interestingly, also covers the aero-sculpted shapes of the 991.2 GT3.

Porsche 911 Porsche pink pig wrap speed shot lol
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Whittington Brothers Smuggled Drugs to Fund Motorsport Ambition and Le Mans WinWhittington Brothers Smuggled Drugs to Fund Motorsport Ambition and Le Mans Win
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Future Space Stations - What Comes After the ISS?Future Space Stations - What Comes After the ISS?
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Parking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury CondoParking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury Condo
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Toyota’s Future Includes Racecars, EVs and an Actual e-BroomToyota’s Future Includes Racecars, EVs and an Actual e-Broom
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Taycan TurboPORSCHE Taycan Turbo CoupePORSCHE Macan TurboPORSCHE Macan Turbo CrossoverPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-HybridPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Premium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera Cabrio Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 911 Carrera CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera Coupe CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day