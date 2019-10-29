"Pink Pig" Porsche 911 GT3 Is Different, Talks Kosher Kush

When Porsche introduced the 917/20 Pink Pig racecar back in 1971, this had the effect of a bomb. Sure, it left the podium clear for other Porschas, but its truffle sniffer livery, which even included the names of the traditional German meat cuts, shines to this day.
Speaking of which, dressing up your Porscha as a Pink Pig has become a bit of a trend these days, so much so that the impersonation has gone well beyond the Neunelfer, whose owners have always been playful.
From the 918 Spyder to the Panamera, you'll find the pink livery on a plethora of street toys. Heck, Zuffenhausen itself has pulled this card, with the double P being one of the five historic liveries it offered on the Macan.
So, given all of the above, we should've seen cars like the GT3 we have here coming. You see, the owner of this 991.2 wanted his Neunelfer to be truly different, which is why the car now sports a reinterpretation of the famous racing attire.
As such, the base color is no longer pink. Then we have the messages covering the car - the cuts are still there, but the wrap adorning the rear-engined toy now talks about other stimuli - if you zoom in on the social media post below, you'll notice all the details.
For one, if you're wondering what Kosher Kush is, you should know we're talking about a popular marijuana strain, which is believed to be the first commercial cannabis variety blessed by a rabbi. Once again, with legalization spreading across the US, we should've also seen this coming.
Of course, this isn't the first time when a gear head gives the Pink Pig livery a new twist. However, the example illustrating this is a rendering, which, interestingly, also covers the aero-sculpted shapes of the 991.2 GT3.
