There are plenty of female G-Class owners out there, but none have been such hardcore fans of the truck while advertising their "girl power."

6 photos



Her business must be doing reasonably well, as this truck will set you back around $230,000 without the mods.



Questions like "how can I find you?" can now be easily answered with "look for the large pink Mercedes SUV ." However, this could just as quickly have been done with a regular G550. But this is probably the only female-owned Squared model.



When she bought it, the truck had white paint and stock wheels. She then She partnered with Dale’s Wheels & Tires of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for a set of rims significant enough to offset the truck’s overall bearing.



She opted for a set of 24-inch



Mods aside, the Squared was the first G-Class to adopt the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 developed by Mercedes- AMG which now powers the all-new



