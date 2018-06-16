Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason's Blu Pozzi LaFerrari Causes a Stir in London

With summer having now taken over London, the supercar/hypercar season is uber-strong and some of the machines that populate the British capital are also famous thanks to the owners. Let's take the LaFerrari we have here, for example, which comes from Nick Mason's garage.

6 photos



The Maranello halo car was displayed at the 2018 London Concours last week, with the even being described as an "automotive garden party in the heart of the city".



Nick Mason's love of cars is no secret and perhaps the best part about it is that his rides don't receive the dreaded garage queen treatment. Instead, the aficionado loves to hoon his cars and isn't afraid of the occasions mishaps. For instance, the gearhead



From time to time, the star also enjoys a good shotgun ride. For instance, he took the passenger of the LaFerrari that brought us here back in 2016, with Le Mans champion Emanuele Pirro



Even the famous car lover's daugther, Holly Mason-Franchitti, loves to race cars. In fact, we've



And while Nick Mason wasn't around his Ferrari halo car, there's no reason to fret - since the aficionado likes to spend so much time inside his toys, there will be plenty of occasions to see the man in action.



