Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason's Blu Pozzi LaFerrari Causes a Stir in London

16 Jun 2018, 12:07 UTC ·
by
With summer having now taken over London, the supercar/hypercar season is uber-strong and some of the machines that populate the British capital are also famous thanks to the owners. Let's take the LaFerrari we have here, for example, which comes from Nick Mason's garage.
The 963 hp Prancing Horse was recently spotted in London, with the gas-electric devil shining from a distance. Of course, the hue of the car deserves plenty of credit for this. The LaF is dressed in Blu Pozzi, a non-metallic color that's a sight for sore eyes. Oh, and we should mention that the brake calipers of the hypercar come finished in the same shade.

The Maranello halo car was displayed at the 2018 London Concours last week, with the even being described as an "automotive garden party in the heart of the city".

Nick Mason's love of cars is no secret and perhaps the best part about it is that his rides don't receive the dreaded garage queen treatment. Instead, the aficionado loves to hoon his cars and isn't afraid of the occasions mishaps. For instance, the gearhead crashed his Mclaren F1 GTR at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, but he luckily remains unharmed.

From time to time, the star also enjoys a good shotgun ride. For instance, he took the passenger of the LaFerrari that brought us here back in 2016, with Le Mans champion Emanuele Pirro manhandling the beast.

Even the famous car lover's daugther, Holly Mason-Franchitti, loves to race cars. In fact, we've shown you a sample of her adventures back in 2016, when we talked about a 34 hp (no type here) Austin being hooned on the circuit.

And while Nick Mason wasn't around his Ferrari halo car, there's no reason to fret - since the aficionado likes to spend so much time inside his toys, there will be plenty of occasions to see the man in action.

