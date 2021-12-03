Pininfarina's Futuristic e-Tractor Concept Is Not Your Typical Agricultural Vehicle

When a company with a background of 90 years in car design comes up with a tractor concept, don’t expect it to be an average-looking one. Especially when that company makes some of the most luxurious electric sports cars in the world. Enter the Straddle.
Italian car design brand Pininfarina teamed up with New Holland Agriculture to offer us a glimpse into the future of viticulture, with a tractor concept that looks nothing like a tractor. The Straddle was designed for narrow vineyards typical of the premium wine-growing regions such as Champagne, Medoc, or Burgundy. These regions have grape rows that are less than one and a half meters wide (4.9 ft).
It is its purpose that inspired the unique design, with Pininfarina stating that the front of the Straddle has a shape inspired by champagne flutes, being tall, wide at the top, and tapering down at the bottom.
This futuristic tractor has a flowing, dynamic, and automotive-inspired exterior design. It is meant to be an electric vehicle with a comfortable, safe, and high-tech cab that is angled in the direction of travel. The Straddle has a sporty look to it and its wraparound glass offers the driver great visibility of its surroundings.
Inside the e-tractor, Pininfarina used wood to convey that familiar luxurious feel. The cab comes with a rotating seat and access inside the Straddle is made via the large, single door.
For now, this is just a concept, with no immediate plans to build a prototype or mass-produce the Straddle being announced. But even so, Pininfarina believes this design will catch on and mark the future direction for this sector, as stated by Kevin Rice, Pininfarina's Chief Creative Officer. He also added that the Straddle tractor concept was born out of 90 years of expertise in car design, combining a unique and distinctive style and top-level performance and keeping the human experience always at the center.
