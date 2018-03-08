autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Pininfarina Hybrid Kinetic GT Spreads Its Gullwings in Geneva

8 Mar 2018, 14:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
After nearly a month of teasing the model, Italian design house Pininfarina and Chinese company Hybrid Kinetic have unveiled their fourth joined project at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Called simply 2018 HK GT, the concept is essentially an electric Grand Turismo.
9 photos
Pininfarina HK GTPininfarina HK GTPininfarina HK GTPininfarina HK GTPininfarina HK GTPininfarina HK GTPininfarina HK GTPininfarina HK GT
The Italian exterior of the concept is powered by a Chinese electric powertrain, comprising un undisclosed number of batteries for a total of 38 Kwh, four electric motors and a two-speed transmission. The peak output of the HK GT is rated at well above 1,000 horsepower.

At the same time, the top speed of the HK GT is estimated at 350 km/h (217 mph), while the zero to 62 mph sprint can be achieved in 2.7 seconds, faster than the Zenvo TSR-S presented in the adjacent booth at the Palexpo event.

The builders of the concept have not provided accurate details about the range of the electric GT, but they say that it can drive in pure electric mode for over 160 km (100 miles). But that’s the warm-up, promise the Chinese.

By adding one of three different range extenders, the HK GT, they say, could, in theory, reach 1,000 km on a single charge (621 miles). Again without going into details, they say the range extender can consist of a microturbine generator, a hydrogen fuel cell system or your average internal combustion engine.

“The HK GT concept car embodies an additional piece of the Hybrid Kinetic range with elegance and avant-gardism,” Pininfarina says in a statement.

“It is a perfect combination of pure design and environmentconscious technology, displaying a formal balance between refinement, sportiness and up to-the-minute aesthetics that exemplifies the concept of exclusivity.”

As was the case with the previous three co-developed projects, it is unlikely the HK GT will ever see production. It is, just like the others, a means for Hybrid Kinetic to showcase its know-how in the field of battery cells manufacturing.
pininfarina hybrid kinetic gt pininfarina hk gt pinifarina 2018 Geneva Motor Show hybrid kinetic
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactMercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 (W205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 (W205) CompactDODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVAll car models  