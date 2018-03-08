Pininfarina Hybrid Kinetic GT Spreads Its Gullwings in Geneva

After nearly a month of teasing the model, Italian design house Pininfarina and Chinese company Hybrid Kinetic have unveiled their fourth joined project at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Called simply 2018 HK GT, the concept is essentially an electric Grand Turismo.

At the same time, the top speed of the HK GT is estimated at 350 km/h (217 mph), while the zero to 62 mph sprint can be achieved in 2.7 seconds, faster than the



The builders of the concept have not provided accurate details about the range of the electric GT, but they say that it can drive in pure electric mode for over 160 km (100 miles). But that’s the warm-up, promise the Chinese.



By adding one of three different range extenders, the HK GT, they say, could, in theory, reach 1,000 km on a single charge (621 miles). Again without going into details, they say the range extender can consist of a microturbine generator, a hydrogen fuel cell system or your average internal combustion engine.



“The HK GT concept car embodies an additional piece of the Hybrid Kinetic range with elegance and avant-gardism,” Pininfarina says in a statement.



“It is a perfect combination of pure design and environmentconscious technology, displaying a formal balance between refinement, sportiness and up to-the-minute aesthetics that exemplifies the concept of exclusivity.”



