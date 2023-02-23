Pininfarina Battista Breaks 1/4-Mile Record for Production Cars With 8.55s Run

Cars like the Dodge Demon, Tesla Model S Plaid, and Rimac Nevera will tremble at the sight of the Pininfarina Battista, which has officially become the fastest production vehicle down the quarter-mile.
The electric hyper GT completed the ¼-mile run in 8.55 seconds, beating the Rimac Nevera by a hair, which was clocked at 8.58 seconds, with an exit speed of 167.51 mph (269.58 kph). Official tests conducted at India’s Natrax facility this month (February, 2023) also revealed that it is the fastest production car down the half-mile too, with 13.38 seconds, VBOX data quoted by Pininfarina reveals.
On top of the two record-breaking runs, which were validated by the FIA-affiliated Indian sporting body, the FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India), the Pininfarina Battista did 222.47 mph (358.03 kph) flat out. These add up to the previous achievements of 1.79 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.86 seconds. From 0 to 120 and 124 mph (0-193/200 kph), the zero-emission monster was clocked at 4.49 and 4.75 seconds respectively. The Italian company states that it is also the record-holder for the shortest stopping distance achieved by an EV, with 101.7 feet (31 meters) from 62 to 0 mph (100-0 kph).
Originally unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Battista is named after Pininfarina’s founder. Production kicked off at Cambiano, Italy, last summer, and only 150 of them will ever see the light of day. Ten craftspeople spend roughly ten weeks to assemble each one, with the hand-paint process extending it to 18 weeks, and even specifying your own will take a lot of time, with the company stating that there are roughly 128-million possible configurations. These spread around the exterior and interior colors, engravings, and all sorts of materials, like leather, Alcantara, and aluminum. Customers can also get the Eccelenza, Futura, and Eterna aftersales packages for extra peace of mind.
U.S. deliveries of the Battista commenced last fall, when the first two units made their way to the New World. The first one to touch down in our market came with a beautiful Argento Liquido exterior look, a Goccia roof finished in Nero, and an exposed carbon signature, joined by bespoke red for the brush aluminum of the Exterior Jewelry Pack, on top of the red and black interior. On a final note, we have to remind you about the stunning power available at a hard push of the right pedal, as the zero-emission hyper GT is not only quicker than the Bugatti Chiron, but more powerful too. It has four electric motors, with a sophisticated torque vectoring system, that produce 1,873 hp (1,900 ps/1,397 kW) in total, and a neck-snapping 1,726 lb-ft (2,340 Nm) of torque.
On top of the two record-breaking runs, which were validated by the FIA-affiliated Indian sporting body, the FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India), the Pininfarina Battista did 222.47 mph (358.03 kph) flat out. These add up to the previous achievements of 1.79 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.86 seconds. From 0 to 120 and 124 mph (0-193/200 kph), the zero-emission monster was clocked at 4.49 and 4.75 seconds respectively. The Italian company states that it is also the record-holder for the shortest stopping distance achieved by an EV, with 101.7 feet (31 meters) from 62 to 0 mph (100-0 kph).
Originally unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Battista is named after Pininfarina’s founder. Production kicked off at Cambiano, Italy, last summer, and only 150 of them will ever see the light of day. Ten craftspeople spend roughly ten weeks to assemble each one, with the hand-paint process extending it to 18 weeks, and even specifying your own will take a lot of time, with the company stating that there are roughly 128-million possible configurations. These spread around the exterior and interior colors, engravings, and all sorts of materials, like leather, Alcantara, and aluminum. Customers can also get the Eccelenza, Futura, and Eterna aftersales packages for extra peace of mind.
U.S. deliveries of the Battista commenced last fall, when the first two units made their way to the New World. The first one to touch down in our market came with a beautiful Argento Liquido exterior look, a Goccia roof finished in Nero, and an exposed carbon signature, joined by bespoke red for the brush aluminum of the Exterior Jewelry Pack, on top of the red and black interior. On a final note, we have to remind you about the stunning power available at a hard push of the right pedal, as the zero-emission hyper GT is not only quicker than the Bugatti Chiron, but more powerful too. It has four electric motors, with a sophisticated torque vectoring system, that produce 1,873 hp (1,900 ps/1,397 kW) in total, and a neck-snapping 1,726 lb-ft (2,340 Nm) of torque.