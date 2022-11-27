Pininfarina and Inkar Design $10,000 iPhone Case Inspired by the Ferrari Modulo

The Ferrari Modulo concept car, which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show back in 1970, blew everyone’s mind with its futuristic design. It looked like a flying saucer on wheels, hence its “UFO Car” nickname, but it was a functional machine and one of the most influential concepts of its time, heralding the arrival of the wedge-shaped vehicles that would be developed in the 1970s.
The iconic concept car was the result of a collaboration between the masterminds at Pininfarina design studio and the Maranello-based carmaker, and its legacy lives on to this day. It recently served as inspiration for a limited-edition iPhone case developed by luxury brand Inkar in collaboration with Pininfarina designer Paolo Lugaro.
The exclusive iPhone cover took no less than two years to develop and comes with a premium price. Only 99 will be made per iPhone model and will cost $10,000+ a piece, which is definitely not up everyone’s alley.
According to the two companies, the phone cases are fully customizable, made to order to match each client’s style, blending the latest technologies with the finest materials. Each of them has an engraved serial number to attest to its exclusivity and is crafted from high-end materials, including dead-stock leathers from renowned Pininfarina vehicles.
Paolo Lugaro has creatively incorporated design elements of Pininfarina Modulo into the iPhone cases, such as the 24 holes in the engine cover and the car’s elegant and unprecedented shape. The cases are manufactured in Italy at one of the finest factories producing luxury goods taking advantage of the latest technology.
“The most difficult part of this project was to embody all the Pininfarina values – purity, elegance, innovation and sophistication – as well as our ‘one to one’ atelier legacy – through several customization options – in such a small product. There was absolutely no space for mistake and we, together, did an excellent job,” explained Paolo Lugaro, Pininfarina Lead Designer.
The exclusive iPhone covers are the first ever designed by Pininfarina and will be made for iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro models. When placing an order, the client will be able to pick from five colors, two lens leathers, and ten backing plates made from leather, carbon fiber, natural wood, or aluminum. Only the first five are exclusive redline silver cases, though, hand drawn by artisans.
The Inkar x Pininfarina creation will be available for sale to the public starting December 1 via Inkar’s online store.
The exclusive iPhone cover took no less than two years to develop and comes with a premium price. Only 99 will be made per iPhone model and will cost $10,000+ a piece, which is definitely not up everyone’s alley.
According to the two companies, the phone cases are fully customizable, made to order to match each client’s style, blending the latest technologies with the finest materials. Each of them has an engraved serial number to attest to its exclusivity and is crafted from high-end materials, including dead-stock leathers from renowned Pininfarina vehicles.
Paolo Lugaro has creatively incorporated design elements of Pininfarina Modulo into the iPhone cases, such as the 24 holes in the engine cover and the car’s elegant and unprecedented shape. The cases are manufactured in Italy at one of the finest factories producing luxury goods taking advantage of the latest technology.
“The most difficult part of this project was to embody all the Pininfarina values – purity, elegance, innovation and sophistication – as well as our ‘one to one’ atelier legacy – through several customization options – in such a small product. There was absolutely no space for mistake and we, together, did an excellent job,” explained Paolo Lugaro, Pininfarina Lead Designer.
The exclusive iPhone covers are the first ever designed by Pininfarina and will be made for iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro models. When placing an order, the client will be able to pick from five colors, two lens leathers, and ten backing plates made from leather, carbon fiber, natural wood, or aluminum. Only the first five are exclusive redline silver cases, though, hand drawn by artisans.
The Inkar x Pininfarina creation will be available for sale to the public starting December 1 via Inkar’s online store.