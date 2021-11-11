Meet the Abflug Schwarzer: A Unique Mk4 Supra With Supercar Looks and Performance

1 Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Is One Unique, Expensive Way of Traveling to Space

Pinchcliffe Grand Prix Is Based on the Most Popular Norwegian Movie of All Time

Not many people have heard about Flåklypa Grand Prix, a true Norwegian national treasure, and the source of inspiration for a very popular game for PC and Nintendo DS that has sold over 380,000 copies just in Norway. 8 photos



The spiritual success to the PC and Nintendo DS hit with the same name has just made it to Steam early this week after numerous delays. Publisher Zordix, developer Ravn Studio, co-producer Rock Pocket Games, and Invictus Games have teamed up to bring Pinchcliffe Grand Prix to new audiences on PC and Nintendo Switch.



Pinchcliffe Grand Prix has been developed in close collaboration with Caprino Filmcenter and promises to tell the iconic story with a charming mix of mini games and races. Unfortunately, the game didn’t receive too many positive reviews from those who’ve already purchased and played the game, though many admit that Pinchcliffe Grand Prix remains faithful to the original.



The most common complain is that the game is too expensive and that it misses a lot of content such as minigames, as well as the fact that the story can be beaten in 30 minutes or so.



The Story Mode is just one small part of the game, as Pinchcliffe Grand Prix offers 9 minigames (out of 27 that were included in the original) and plenty of races to compete. As you earn points while racing and puzzling, you’ll be able to unlock parts to build the iconic car Il Tempo Gigante from the movie.



If you’re looking for a racing game with puzzle elements and charming visuals, and



Pinchcliffe Grand Prix is based on one of the most popular Norwegian movies of all time. Rumor has it that the film’s iconic race was the inspiration for the pod-racing sequence in George Lucas’ Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, although that sounds more like a PR statement than a fact.The spiritual success to the PC and Nintendo DS hit with the same name has just made it to Steam early this week after numerous delays. Publisher Zordix, developer Ravn Studio, co-producer Rock Pocket Games, and Invictus Games have teamed up to bring Pinchcliffe Grand Prix to new audiences on PC and Nintendo Switch.Pinchcliffe Grand Prix has been developed in close collaboration with Caprino Filmcenter and promises to tell the iconic story with a charming mix of mini games and races. Unfortunately, the game didn’t receive too many positive reviews from those who’ve already purchased and played the game, though many admit that Pinchcliffe Grand Prix remains faithful to the original.The most common complain is that the game is too expensive and that it misses a lot of content such as minigames, as well as the fact that the story can be beaten in 30 minutes or so.The Story Mode is just one small part of the game, as Pinchcliffe Grand Prix offers 9 minigames (out of 27 that were included in the original) and plenty of races to compete. As you earn points while racing and puzzling, you’ll be able to unlock parts to build the iconic car Il Tempo Gigante from the movie.If you’re looking for a racing game with puzzle elements and charming visuals, and don’t mind paying $40 for it, Pinchcliffe Grand Prix might be right up your alley.