Pikes Peak Racecar Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Somebody Gets Walked

The 2018 Wolf GB08 TSC-LT in the featured video is the fastest car at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb 2021, clocking 5:55.246 in the Unlimited Division. The question is, can this Honda K20-powered racing car defeat the Lamborghini Huracan Evo in a straight line over 1,000 feet? 9 photos



Right behind the driver’s backside, the GB08 TSC-LT makes four-cylinder noises to the tune of 650-ish horsepower. The engine in question is a Honda K-series mill, the K20 that flaunts 2.0 liters of displacement. A sequential transmission with six forward ratios channels the high-revving fury to the 13-inch rear wheels, which are wrapped in slicks to bring the point home.



The Italian supercar, on the other hand, features road-going rubber shoes and trick all-wheel drive for incredible launches and sure-footed cornering. Lamborghini combines a seven-speed transmission of the dual-clutch variety with a free-breathing



Obviously enough, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese weighs quite a bit more because it’s a road-going car. Be that as it may, 3,645 pounds (1,653 kilograms) isn’t shabby for such a glorious-sounding machine. But nevertheless, I advise you to bet your bucks on the Wolf GB08 TSC-LT.



With the steamrollers warmed up, the unlikely contenders duke it out in a straight-line battle that ends with a dominant win for the open-top racer. On the second run, the Hoonigan crew decided to give a small advantage to the Huracan Evo in the guise of a 20-mph roll while the Wolf goes from a dig.



The second race is pretty close, ending with a photo-finish victory for the Lamborghini. The Huracan Evo has to settle for second place on the final run, although it’s been offered the same 20-mph roll advantage as before.



