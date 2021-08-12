Pika Teardrop Trailer Showcases Capable and Explosive Abilities for Under $20K

autoevolution
Everyone wants a solid yet affordable camper trailer. However, very few teams know how to deliver the perfect product. One teardrop camper manufacturer, Timberleaf Camping Trailers, has a tool worth considering, if only for the next five minutes or so.

If you’ve been following along with autoevolution, then you’ve heard of Timberleaf before. If you haven’t, know that this team has been around since 2015, and in that time have grown to be considered a very worthy foe against crews with a longer history in teardrop trailer manufacturing. Today, they offer three different teardrop trailer models. You’ve met the Kestrel before, but now it’s time to meet the Pika, while the third and final trailer you’ll meet later this week, so stay tuned.

Now, the Kestrel came off as an amazing trailer as its base price was only $8,500 (€7,241 at current exchange rates). The Pika, on the other hand, comes in at nearly double that with a price tag of $14,500 (€12,351 at current exchange rates). Why? Simple. Because it’s nearly twice as loaded and ready for your outdoor activities.

The Pika takes its name from a rabbit-like animal that lives and breeds in the Rocky Mountains. Nimble, quick, and a master of its terrain, you’ll soon understand why this name was chosen for the trailer.

As it stands, the Pika’s frame is constructed from 2-inch (5.08-centimeter) by 3-inch (7.62-centimeter) 11-gauge steel with powder coat. Enamel-baked aluminum sides and a minimum weight of just 1,025 lbs (464 kg) and you’re set to pull the Pika along behind almost any vehicle. 2,000-lb (907-kg) torsion axle, 15-inch aluminum wheels, rounded aluminum fenders and a 2-inch (5.08-centimeter) ball coupler complete the key build features.

Now here’s the deal. One thing Timberleaf seems to offer their clients is the option of taking any trailer they have and upgrading to off-road capable standings. You’ve already met the standard Pika, but how about the All-Road version. For an extra $1,900 (€1,618 at current exchange rates) you can upgrade your trailer with a 3,500-lb (1,587-kg) axle-less and independent suspension, electric drum brakes, polished aluminum wheels, diamond plate fenders, and a Max-Coupler articulating hitch, not to mention AT tires.

The final variation, Off-Road, brings the same suspension kit as the All-Road but includes a 4-inch (10.1-centimeter) lift, BFGoodrich KO2 tires, jeep-style HD fenders with integrated corner steps. Oh, you’ll also find front corner rock sliders to keep those important areas protected. All that’s going to cost you just $2,500 (€2,129 at current exchange rates).

Inside the Pika, a 54-inch-wide (137-centimeter) living space offers room for two guests, while headboards, sliding bypass, full-length cabinet overhead, and massive skylight overhead are also standard. LED reading lamps, 4-speed fan, and mattress are just about all you’ll find inside. Oh, Timberleaf also understands the importance of storage, so a few options throughout the trailer exist and/or can be extended.

Like most teardrop campers or trailers, the Pika, too, includes its kitchen outside and at the rear of the structure. Here, Timberleaf has included a build that allows you to complete your trailer with everything you need to feed yourself while living off-grid. Countless storage and spaces for utensils and gear such as a stovetop, fridge, or portable sink, are all there by default. Even LP holders can be mounted to the exterior.

To get an idea of what you can expect in terms of price from a loaded Pika, I went through the configurator and built a version that I feel fits my needs best. With an Off-Road package, powder-coated fenders, standard mattress, galley, and ventilation features, my Pika was starting to catch shape.

As I went on, I decided I want a roof rack, awning, portable shower, solar prep, and locking tongue storage. Propane tanks and a couple of other small knick-knacks later, and I had an off-road-ready vehicle for just $19,710 (€16,790 at current exchange rates).

Honestly, it’s not every day that you run across an off-road capable teardrop trailer for the sort of cash. If things continue like this, we can expect great things from Timberleaf.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
