Pierpaolo Lazzarini’s F33 Spaziale Yacht Is a Fully Customizable Rocket on Water

“We have always dreamed of reaching space. That time has come.” Strangely, these are words used to promote a yacht and not some rocket ship, though this particular vessel would look just as well flying as it does sailing.
Recently, yacht builder Pierpaolo Lazzarini introduced a new vessel concept in collaboration with Fiart Mare. It’s called the F33 Spaziale and it’s a yacht inspired by a rocket that is entirely customizable, from the way it employs the space available to engine and, implicitly, performance.
The idea behind the F33 Spaziale is that it can be turned into absolutely anything its owner needs, from a yacht for fast transfers to a vessel meant for recreational cruises. In the latter capacity, for instance, it can even be made to offer overnight accommodation. Whichever option the owner chooses, the F33 Spaziale remains a fast, reliable vessel with good performance and stability.
Measuring 33 feet, the F33 Spaziale is made of carbon fiber and has various layout possibilities, which allow passengers to enjoy the external areas in the top or rear part of the vessel in various ways. One of them includes a sundeck, which, coupled with the small but luxurious guest cabin, makes it ideal for extended pleasure cruises. In other combinations, the vessel is perfect for day-trips and expeditions.
Customization also extends to the engine set-up. The owner’s options range from twin Tesla electric engines that offer 770 hp to a twin Yanmar diesel configuration that produces a more impressive 880 hp. Top speed ranges from 35 to 55 knots, depending on which engine setup the owner prefers, as well as a choice between a Jamilton Jen sterndrive or a conventional one.
Hull-mounted hydrofoils offer a dramatic lift and increased speed, but the owner can opt for a conventional motor-powered yacht when placing an order for the F33 Spaziale.
With all these customization options, expect prices to vary – and they do. The base model starts somewhere at $610,000, while the full-feature electric model retails for upwards of $1.6 million. You didn’t expect being more environmentally-friendly to come cheap, did you? Construction is expected to last an average of 9 months, regardless of model.
