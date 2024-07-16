Pic of Air Force One Over Mount Rushmore Belongs on a Post Stamp

Do you know how some nations like to place iconic images of their past, present, or future on post stamps? I know that may seem a bit counterintuitive in a time when the traditional post is becoming less relevant, but you do have to keep in mind that there are a lot of collectors out there going nuts over such things. I wonder how much they would pay for a stamp showing Air Force One flying over Mount Rushmore.
That’s not something that popped into my head out of the blue, but a thought fueled by one of the photos the U.S. Air Force (USAF) made public as part of its weekly releases of amazing images of its planes and personnel in action.
The picture was snapped on June 12 but only brought into the spotlight at the end of last week. It shows Air Force One making its way over the mountain, holding the heads of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln, heading on a mission we know nothing about.
As you probably know, the country uses two airplanes to transport its president. Both are modified Boeing 747-200B planes, wearing tale numbers 28000 and 29000. The USAF calls them collectively VC-25A, and the one shown in this image is the 28000.
Both planes are powered by four General Electric engines capable of developing 56,700 pounds of thrust each. The plane can reach speeds of 630 mph (1,013 kph), fly at altitudes of 45,100 feet (13,746 meters), and keep going for as much as 7,800 miles (12,550 km) – although its in-flight refueling capabilities technically make the range unlimited.
The USAF says that the two planes are pretty much the same as the Boeings they are based on, with just a few major differences, including the number of passengers it can carry and the loads of electronic and communications equipment they are fitted with.
The above-mentioned in-flight refueling capability, a self-contained baggage loader, and front and aft air stairs also set the Air Force One apart from standard planes.
The interior of the plane is not your usual airliner layout. There’s a stateroom complete with a dressing room, lavatory, and shower, the president’s office, and a conference room that can double as a dining room.
Inside the plane, there are two galleys capable of spitting out 100 meals at a time, six lavatories for passengers, and a room with medical equipment and supplies.
Four years ago, the Air Force started looking for a new kind of presidential aircraft capable of reaching supersonic speeds. Several private companies, including Exosonic, Hermeus, and Boom, said yes to the challenge.
A lot of time will have to pass, though, before we can expect something from either of these companies and a few more before the new Air Force One gets here.
