Pharrell Williams Proudly Reminds Everyone He Still Owns a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Celebrities often use their cars as props in photoshoots, and Pharrell Williams seems to be no exception. To draw attention to his upcoming digital auction, the singer used a photo of him and his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
The "Happy" singer announced his first digital auction house, where he'll be selling his "cultural artifacts" in a very stylish online garage sale. Among the items, there will be a Women's Rights motorcycle leather jacket, a Jacob & Co custom gold-encased Blackberry phone, a diamond N.E.R.D. chain, a gold PlayStation portable, and more.
But, although it’s part of the same photo set, there’s something that won’t be going under the hammer – his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
The Grammy Award-winning artist has had this car for over a decade. He shared in an older interview with the Daily Mail that he “loves driving” and explained that, “I drive an Enzo Ferrari, but also have a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren that I ride around in. The other vehicle that I love is my tour bus, because it has a studio installed in the back and I can record wherever I am in the world.”
Of course, since then, he’s added more vehicles to his collection, but he proudly reminded everyone that he still has the silver Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
Under the hood, the grand tourer, which was in production between 2003 and 2009, has a 5.5-liter supercharged V8 engine which delivers 617 horsepower (626 ps) and a maximum torque of 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) to the rear wheels via a 5G-Tronic automatic transmission. When it comes to performance, it can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph).
Pharrell also owns a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Porsche 550 Spyder. But the SLR McLaren seemed to be the best choice when it came to his set filled with his “Son of a Pharaoh” collection.
