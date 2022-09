Peugeot Unveils Fully Electric e-308 and e-308 SW Models, Available Next Year

kW

Both variants will be powered by a new electric drive unit, consisting of a 115(154 hp) motor and a new 54high-voltage battery, which provides a range of up to 248 miles (400 km) as per thecycle.You can choose between three driving modes in Eco, Normal and Sport, while ‘Brake’ mode is there to do that whole energy recovery thing and help with overall range. There is an onboard three-phase 11 kW charger as standard, but drivers can also benefit from 100 kW rapid charging, which can take the battery from 20 to 80% in less than 25 minutes, according to the French carmaker In terms of driving aids, you getwith Stop and Go functionality, long-range blind spot monitoring (75 meters / 82 yards), and Rear Traffic Alert. The latter system works by warning you of potential dangers when reversing. Meanwhile, interior highlights include Peugeot’s latest-generation i-Cockpit design , a heated steering wheel, digital head-up display, a central 10-inch touch screen, plus the latest i-Connect Advanced technology (the infotainment system).You can purchase the e-308 and e-308 SW in either Allure or GT specification. In the latter, you even get Matrix LED headlights, with integrated fang-shaped light signatures. Furthermore, both variants get new 18-inch alloy wheels, specifically developed for battery electric drivetrains, meaning they feature high aerodynamic efficiency.“The introduction of the new Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW are the latest development in the brand’s aim to offer every vehicle in its line-up with an electrified variant by 2025,” said the company.