Peugeot Unveils Fully Electric e-308 and e-308 SW Models, Available Next Year

Peugeot has unveiled fully electric variants of the 308 and 308 SW, which were previously only available as plug-in hybrids, as far as electrification was concerned. The new models, dubbed e-308 and e-308 SW will go on sale in the second half of 2023.
Both variants will be powered by a new electric drive unit, consisting of a 115 kW (154 hp) motor and a new 54 kWh high-voltage battery, which provides a range of up to 248 miles (400 km) as per the WLTP cycle.
You can choose between three driving modes in Eco, Normal and Sport, while ‘Brake’ mode is there to do that whole energy recovery thing and help with overall range. There is an onboard three-phase 11 kW charger as standard, but drivers can also benefit from 100 kW rapid charging, which can take the battery from 20 to 80% in less than 25 minutes, according to the French carmaker.
In terms of driving aids, you get Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go functionality, long-range blind spot monitoring (75 meters / 82 yards), and Rear Traffic Alert. The latter system works by warning you of potential dangers when reversing. Meanwhile, interior highlights include Peugeot’s latest-generation i-Cockpit design, a heated steering wheel, digital head-up display, a central 10-inch touch screen, plus the latest i-Connect Advanced technology (the infotainment system).
You can purchase the e-308 and e-308 SW in either Allure or GT specification. In the latter, you even get Matrix LED headlights, with integrated fang-shaped light signatures. Furthermore, both variants get new 18-inch alloy wheels, specifically developed for battery electric drivetrains, meaning they feature high aerodynamic efficiency.
“The introduction of the new Peugeot e-308 and e-308 SW are the latest development in the brand’s aim to offer every vehicle in its line-up with an electrified variant by 2025,” said the company.
