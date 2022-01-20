Peugeot's 9X8 Hypercar Gets Beauty Shots With Pro Auto Photographer, Looks Breathtaking

Peugeot is adamant about categorizing their new 9X8 hybrid hypercar as far more than just a no-rules race car. But an absolute masterclass in design form following engineering function. So when the Peugeot team decides the 9X8 needs a professional photoshoot, they go to the very best.
In this case, one of these people is Agnieszka Doroszewicz of Hamburg, Germany. Doroszewicz has worked with French vehicles. Most famously snapping some breathtaking action shots of a Citroen rally car in the middle of hard cornering. They know their stuff, and the results when such a sci-fi feeling hypercar from outer space is put in front of their lense is truly astonishing.
For those who are uninitiated, the 9X8 heralds Peugeot's return to the Le Mans Hypercar Racing Series in the FIA World Endurance Championship. It succeeded the successful 905 and 908 racers and used a combination of gasoline and electric motors. These powerplants generate a combined power figure of just under 1000 horsepower, 939 to be precise.
It's all fed through a seven-speed sequential manual gearbox to a racing spec all-wheel-drive system handled by both the electric motors and the twin-turbo V6 engine. The vehicle runs Michelin racing tires specially designed for GT endurance racing.
Agnieszka Doroszewicz manages to capture the very essence of Peugeot's design by highlighting some of its more funky and sophisticated-looking features. The green and yellow headlight arrangement and LED accents seemingly straight out of a HotWheels: Acceleracers drone car did much to enhance this feeling. The lack of a racing rear wing may be off-putting for some aesthetically, but Peugeot is more than adamant that the 9X8 won't need one.
"I have often been invited to work at Le Mans and other 24-hour races, such as Nürburgring (Germany) and Spa (Belgium). But Le Mans is historically the most compelling and my absolute favorite," Doroszewicz said of this most recent photoshoot.
"The atmosphere, the excitement, and the tension are palpable, and of course, you feel the history of this race in every pore. You can't escape it. Le Mans is one of the purest and most ultimate forms of motor racing." With passionate words like that, we're glad Doroszewicz got the call.
