Peugeot PASSIO Is a 2030 Crossover That Will Put the "N" Back in Passion

Those who were born during the 80's or sooner can still remember the disappointing feeling when the year 2000 finally came, and there was no sight of flying cars.





However, it looks like the following years are going to bring important changes to the vehicles we use for transportation, starting with an ever wider spread of electric propulsion systems and ending with the ubiquitous self-driving technology.



But even though it feels like the industry is pretty advanced in both these directions, the market still needs time to adjust, so we feel 2030 won't be all that different. Hanchang Liu, on the other hands, seems to have a different idea.



Liu is based in China, and yet he apparently has a passion for the French manufacturer



His project - called PASSIO (which we can only assume is short for "passion"?) - sets off a pretty dark premise for our future: "[in 2030] an ordinary person may have an unchangeable daily routine all his life - from home to work, and from work to home." He also thinks virtual reality will have a massive impact: "People will get lazy and everything they see is just virtual, which is a dead view without emotion," he writes.



Right, so with this in mind, he set out to create a car that would "save the vanishing passion." Obviously, despite AI-controlled vehicles becoming the norm, his vehicle would have to offer manual driving as well, and it does. It also features a dual chassis mode for driving on roads and off them.



For the exterior design, Liu used the



For when it goes off-road, the PASSIO gets a roof-mounted drone that can be sent out to scout for alternative routes or help with an exterior view during more difficult maneuvers. The crossover also has a retractable roof so that everyone inside can enjoy the views firsthand.



Speaking of the passengers, the PASSIO can hold up to six of them, apart from the driver. The lounge-like cabin even features a central table, while the seats on the side can also be used for more relaxing activities.



It's safe to say that if you expect Yes, we've been deceived before and so we're a lot more skeptical this time around when somebody tells us what we'll be driving in the future. Besides, 2030 isn't that far away - by legacy standards, 13 years isn't a lot for the automotive industry.However, it looks like the following years are going to bring important changes to the vehicles we use for transportation, starting with an ever wider spread of electric propulsion systems and ending with the ubiquitous self-driving technology.But even though it feels like the industry is pretty advanced in both these directions, the market still needs time to adjust, so we feel 2030 won't be all that different. Hanchang Liu, on the other hands, seems to have a different idea.Liu is based in China, and yet he apparently has a passion for the French manufacturer Peugeot . Well, that's because he's an automotive design student that studied at both Xi'an Jiaotong University in China and the "Université de Technologie de Troyes" in France. Besides, choosing an international brand is a sure way of making your work reach more people.His project - called PASSIO (which we can only assume is short for "passion"?) - sets off a pretty dark premise for our future: "[in 2030] an ordinary person may have an unchangeable daily routine all his life - from home to work, and from work to home." He also thinks virtual reality will have a massive impact: "People will get lazy and everything they see is just virtual, which is a dead view without emotion," he writes.Right, so with this in mind, he set out to create a car that would "save the vanishing passion." Obviously, despite AI-controlled vehicles becoming the norm, his vehicle would have to offer manual driving as well, and it does. It also features a dual chassis mode for driving on roads and off them.For the exterior design, Liu used the Fractal Concept as a source of inspiration, which we have to agree is a good place to start. He also preaches an alternation of edges and volumes, soft lines and sharp creases to create a unique look that still follows Peugeot's new design direction.For when it goes off-road, the PASSIO gets a roof-mounted drone that can be sent out to scout for alternative routes or help with an exterior view during more difficult maneuvers. The crossover also has a retractable roof so that everyone inside can enjoy the views firsthand.Speaking of the passengers, the PASSIO can hold up to six of them, apart from the driver. The lounge-like cabin even features a central table, while the seats on the side can also be used for more relaxing activities.It's safe to say that if you expect Peugeot to come up with something as radical as the PASSIO by 2030, you're in for a heartbreak. However, if the future does turn out as grim as Liu sees it, that will just be one extra among many others.