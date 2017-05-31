autoevolution

Peugeot PASSIO Is a 2030 Crossover That Will Put the "N" Back in Passion

 
31 May 2017, 11:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Those who were born during the 80's or sooner can still remember the disappointing feeling when the year 2000 finally came, and there was no sight of flying cars.
Yes, we've been deceived before and so we're a lot more skeptical this time around when somebody tells us what we'll be driving in the future. Besides, 2030 isn't that far away - by legacy standards, 13 years isn't a lot for the automotive industry.

However, it looks like the following years are going to bring important changes to the vehicles we use for transportation, starting with an ever wider spread of electric propulsion systems and ending with the ubiquitous self-driving technology.

But even though it feels like the industry is pretty advanced in both these directions, the market still needs time to adjust, so we feel 2030 won't be all that different. Hanchang Liu, on the other hands, seems to have a different idea.

Liu is based in China, and yet he apparently has a passion for the French manufacturer Peugeot. Well, that's because he's an automotive design student that studied at both Xi'an Jiaotong University in China and the "Université de Technologie de Troyes" in France. Besides, choosing an international brand is a sure way of making your work reach more people.

His project - called PASSIO (which we can only assume is short for "passion"?) - sets off a pretty dark premise for our future: "[in 2030] an ordinary person may have an unchangeable daily routine all his life - from home to work, and from work to home." He also thinks virtual reality will have a massive impact: "People will get lazy and everything they see is just virtual, which is a dead view without emotion," he writes.

Right, so with this in mind, he set out to create a car that would "save the vanishing passion." Obviously, despite AI-controlled vehicles becoming the norm, his vehicle would have to offer manual driving as well, and it does. It also features a dual chassis mode for driving on roads and off them.

For the exterior design, Liu used the Fractal Concept as a source of inspiration, which we have to agree is a good place to start. He also preaches an alternation of edges and volumes, soft lines and sharp creases to create a unique look that still follows Peugeot's new design direction.

For when it goes off-road, the PASSIO gets a roof-mounted drone that can be sent out to scout for alternative routes or help with an exterior view during more difficult maneuvers. The crossover also has a retractable roof so that everyone inside can enjoy the views firsthand.

Speaking of the passengers, the PASSIO can hold up to six of them, apart from the driver. The lounge-like cabin even features a central table, while the seats on the side can also be used for more relaxing activities.

It's safe to say that if you expect Peugeot to come up with something as radical as the PASSIO by 2030, you're in for a heartbreak. However, if the future does turn out as grim as Liu sees it, that will just be one extra among many others.
peugeot passio concept Peugeot concept crossover 2030 design study
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our PEUGEOT Testdrives:

2015 PEUGEOT 30869
2015 PEUGEOT 50864