Peugeot Launches Jeep Compass-Related New 5008 and E-5008 ICE and EV SUVs

The all-new Peugeot 5008 (and E-5008 EV) debuted earlier this year. Fast-forward to the present day and Brits can now place a deposit for the all-new crossover, as the automaker has announced the pricing and specifications for the UK market.
As you already know, it is offered with three powertrain options: a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and a fully electric model. These are split into two trim levels: the Allure and GT, both of which feature a generous equipment list.
Peugeot says that picking the Allure version of the 2024 5008 means getting your high-rider with leather-effect trim, embossed fabric with Quartz stitching, a wireless charging pad, OTA updates, a 21-inch panoramic display, and eight-color ambient lighting. This model also gets LED headlights, 19-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, keyless entry&go, and reversing camera.
Upgrading to the GT will give you additional features, including the larger 20-inch alloys on the electric and plug-in hybrid versions, more advanced LED headlights, 3D LED taillights, front parking sensors, and an electric tailgate. The Alcantara upholstery with Iced Clay stitching, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control with stop&go, and heated front seats are also included.
For the plug-in hybrid option, Peugeot is asking for at least £43,350 ($55,821) for the Allure and £47,150 ($60,715) for the GT. Power comes from a 1.6L engine assisted by an electric motor integrated into the 7sp DCT. It enjoys a combined 195 ps (192 hp/143 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque and has a 48-mile (77-km) electric driving range on the WLTP cycle.
Completing the 2024 Peugeot 5008 family is the Tesla Model Y-rivaling battery-electric option. This model kicks off at £48,550 ($62,517) for the Allure and £52,350 ($67,411) for the GT. It uses a 400-volt electric architecture, a single motor that drives the front axle, generating 210 ps (207 hp/154 kW) and 344 Nm (254 lb-ft), and a 73 kWh battery pack. Later this year, Peugeot will expand the E-5008 offering with a superior model, which will use a 98 kWh battery, a 230 ps (227 hp/169 kW) motor, and will have an estimated driving range of 410 miles (660 km).
The new Peugeot 5008 (and E-5008) utilizes the same platform as the smaller 3008 (and E-3008), as well as the latest Opel Grandland. The upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross will also use this construction, as well as the next Jeep Compass, and a whole bunch of other similarly-sized products from Stellantis.
Pricing for the 2024 Peugeot 5008 Hybrid starts at £37,360 (equal to $48,108) for the Allure trim level and £40,860 ($52,615) for the GT. This model employs a gasoline engine, a 48-volt system, and a 6sp DCT with an incorporated electric motor. It packs a 0.9 kWh battery, enjoys a combined 136 ps (134 hp/100 kW), and can be driven on electricity for short distances at low speeds.
