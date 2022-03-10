Peugeot Entering the Crossover Coupe Market With 308-Based High-Rider, Is It the 4008?

Crossover coupes are no longer limited to the king, which is the BMW X6, or its rivals from Mercedes and Audi, namely the GLE Coupe and Q8 respectively, as mainstream companies have entered this game too. But while some already have such products in their lineups, others are currently working on them.
Peugeot is part of the latter category, as they are prepping a 308-based high-rider, with a sloping roofline. A mule has been caught by our spy photographers in northern Sweden, undergoing cold-weather testing, with a very generous ground clearance, and black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body.
At the same time, our man with the cam has managed to spot an actual prototype of the vehicle at a secret location. That one had the production body hidden away beneath thick camouflage, sprinkled with the occasional fake parts to further keep its design a secret. Nonetheless, it is clear that it will follow the typical recipe for such models, with an arched roofline behind the B pillars.
Its name is unknown for the moment, though it might be dubbed the 3008 Coupe or the 4008. Our bet would be on the 4008 moniker and in all likelihood, it will be built around the EMP2 platform. This would tie it not only to the 308 compact, but also the 5008, and a variety of models made under PSA’s (Stellantis) umbrella from Citroen, DS, and Opel/Vauxhall, including the C5 Aircross, DS 7 Crossback, and Grandland.
Power-wise, it might launch with different gasoline engines, probably with mild-hybrid assistance, and at least one plug-in hybrid, yet that is pure speculation at this point. What we can tell you is that it will take on the likes of the Renault Arkana, and will perhaps debut towards the end of the year or in early 2023.
