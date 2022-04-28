Peugeot and Capgemini Are Trying To Create the Ultimate Le Mans Winner

To create the best racing cars possible for the FIA World Endurance Championship, Peugeot Sport has signed a multi-year partnership with Capgemini.
Capgemini is a French company with headquarters in Paris that is specialized in information technology services and consulting. Created in 1967 by Serge Kampf, Capgemini has a revenue of $18.1 billion.
After Peugeot announced its return to top-tier endurance racing this summer, they needed all the help in the software developments, given that the FIA will freeze the vehicle's hardware for four years.
Capgemini's algorithms and artificial intelligence will mix up very well with the software developed within the motorsport and automobile industry to create the best possible version of the 9X8.
At the same time, the collaboration with Capgemini will help engineers understand more things and improve the quality of the Peugeot 9X8. The possibility of analyzing the car's behavior and tendencies in real-time opens up a new world of opportunities for the French team. Besides, all the latest technologies and upgrades brought by the two companies for the 9X8 will benefit the future road cars that Peugeot will introduce as well
"Every metre that our hybrid Hypercar covers on the racetrack or on the simulator will be logged, sorted and analysed using Capgemini's ultra-sophisticated tools in addition to the data collected by the team itself," said Peugeot Sport Director Jean-Marc Finot.
"Peugeot's association with Capgemini is an example of French technological excellence shining on the world stage and is indicative of how the Group is evolving into a tech company."
Designed entirely by Peugeot, the 9X8 runs on 100% renewable fuel, is equipped with new-gen batteries, while having an improved aerodynamic concept.
The French manufacturer retired from motorsport in 2012 to focus on the production of economical small cars, crossovers and SUVs. Now, with the appearance of the 9X8, Peugeot hopes to bounce back from where it left.
