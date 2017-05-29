Peugeot 5008 Acceleration Test Shows the Digital Needle Going Backwards

Did you know that between 2009 and 2013, the Peugeot 5008 was a premium minivan
? Of course you didn't, because nobody ever bought one. But with this second model, the French are going to go further because they are riding the trendy crossover wave.
Peugeot wants to put butts in 5008 seats, all seven of them if possible. That's why the acceleration test from a reviewer and official promos are coming out at the same time. But since we don't buy into the whole "new age" thing, we're just going to focus on what the dials say.
Tasked with moving this relatively large vehicle is the 2.0 BlueHDI engine, delivering 150 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Depending on what tires you have, Peugeot says the standard sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) should take between 9.6 seconds and 10.8 seconds. However, they might have been pessimistic with their numbers, as the V-box says this particular 5008 did it in 9.5 seconds.
There are other engines to chose from, depending on whether you want to go faster or slower. The flagship is an 180 PS version of this diesel mill, which can be combined with the GT body kit. At the bottom of the range, we find a 1.2-liter turbo with 130 PS and a 1.6 BlueHDI packing only 100 PS. The 120 PS version of that diesel mill is the most frugal, emitting just 105 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
There's also a 165 PS version with the 1.6-liter turbo. But just like its smaller sister car, the 3008, you can't order 4x4 until next year. So even though Peugeot might like to say it's a better vehicle than its rivals, not all the bases have been covered.
We can't help thinking about the Skoda Kodiaq acceleration test right now. But space and style are the main attributes of this model. Despite being 12cm longer than the predecessor and 19cm longer than the 3008
, the 5008 crossover is 95 kilograms lighter than the minivan, thanks to the EMP2
platform.
The interior is as close to a work of art as a crossover can come right now. But even though the analog dials are replaced with a 12.3-inch screen, the needle of the rev counter still goes backward. But that's only in Sport mode because the graphics for the others don't have revs.