autoevolution

Peugeot 5008 Acceleration Test Shows the Digital Needle Going Backwards

 
29 May 2017, 14:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Did you know that between 2009 and 2013, the Peugeot 5008 was a premium minivan? Of course you didn't, because nobody ever bought one. But with this second model, the French are going to go further because they are riding the trendy crossover wave.
Peugeot wants to put butts in 5008 seats, all seven of them if possible. That's why the acceleration test from a reviewer and official promos are coming out at the same time. But since we don't buy into the whole "new age" thing, we're just going to focus on what the dials say.

Tasked with moving this relatively large vehicle is the 2.0 BlueHDI engine, delivering 150 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Depending on what tires you have, Peugeot says the standard sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) should take between 9.6 seconds and 10.8 seconds. However, they might have been pessimistic with their numbers, as the V-box says this particular 5008 did it in 9.5 seconds.

There are other engines to chose from, depending on whether you want to go faster or slower. The flagship is an 180 PS version of this diesel mill, which can be combined with the GT body kit. At the bottom of the range, we find a 1.2-liter turbo with 130 PS and a 1.6 BlueHDI packing only 100 PS. The 120 PS version of that diesel mill is the most frugal, emitting just 105 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

There's also a 165 PS version with the 1.6-liter turbo. But just like its smaller sister car, the 3008, you can't order 4x4 until next year. So even though Peugeot might like to say it's a better vehicle than its rivals, not all the bases have been covered.

We can't help thinking about the Skoda Kodiaq acceleration test right now. But space and style are the main attributes of this model. Despite being 12cm longer than the predecessor and 19cm longer than the 3008, the 5008 crossover is 95 kilograms lighter than the minivan, thanks to the EMP2 platform.

The interior is as close to a work of art as a crossover can come right now. But even though the analog dials are replaced with a 12.3-inch screen, the needle of the rev counter still goes backward. But that's only in Sport mode because the graphics for the others don't have revs.



Peugeot 5008 Peugeot crossover acceleration test
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our PEUGEOT Testdrives:

2015 PEUGEOT 30869
2015 PEUGEOT 50864