autoevolution

Peugeot 308 GT and 308 GTi Killed by Emissions

11 Apr 2019, 17:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
2018 hurt a number of European automakers, as new emissions regulations required extensive and costly re-testing. However, the EU has even stricter rules on the way. What will that cost us? Everything.
38 photos
Peugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen WheelsPeugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen Wheels
By 2021, automakers will have to lower their fleet emissions to just 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer from the current 130 grams. And it seems Peugeot has decided its current crop of hot cars can't make the cut. A report from French magazine Largus claims that both the 308 GT and the 308 GTi will be dropped from the hatchback's range.

The move will be carried out later this year. More specifically, the 308 GT, which uses a 1.6-liter turbo to deliver 225 HP (as of 2018) also emits up to 136 grams of CO2. Meanwhile, the 308 GTi got its power lowered to just 263 HP and puts 148 grams of Co2 out its twin exhaust.

The GT will be killed in two months, though the model powered by a 2-liter diesel will remain. As for the GTi, this will soldier on until the end of 2019.

On one hand, we appreciate all the real work Peugeot is doing in this department. However, it's infuriating to see what's happening to the market as a whole. Dieselgate made powerful diesel engines look bad, so we thought small cars with engines like this 1.6 turbo were a viable alternative. After all, what's so awful about 136 grams in a relatively small hatchback?

Previous reports hinted that Peugeot is already working on a fix, the next-generation 308 GTi becoming a plug-in hybrid with about 300 horsepower. But any good PHEV needs at least 50 km of pure electric range. And is carrying two motors plus an oversized battery really that much more efficient? Maybe we need regulations like Japan's, where smaller cars have certain advantages, and that way, crossovers would stop dominating sales. We want to hear your thoughts on the matter.
Peugeot 308 GT peugeot 308 gti Peugeot
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumPEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactAll PEUGEOT models  
 
 