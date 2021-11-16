Peugeot 3008 Celebrates Production Milestone at Sochaux Assembly Plant

Presented to the public in 2008, the Peugeot 3008 was redesigned from the ground up in 2016. Facelifted last year with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and sharper design cues, the compact utility vehicle also happens to be a roaring commercial success for the Lion of Sochaux.
Although the European Union was under lockdown for considerable periods last year, the French crossover sold no fewer than 125,440 units in 2020. As far as production figures are concerned, the 3008 celebrates quite an important milestone in these chip shortage-affected times for the industry.
The one-millionth example has just rolled off the production line at the Sochaux assembly plant, which called for a small celebration on the part of the workers. A group photo immortalized the moment, a photo that should give Peugeot faith in the 3008 in the changeover to full-electric vehicles.
Jean-Philippe Imparato, the previous chief executive officer of Peugeot, famously said that combustion-engined passenger vehicles will be obsolete in 2030. He’s referring to the upcoming Euro 7 emission standard and the government-backed incentives for electric vehicles, two aspects that are certain to accelerate the phaseout of internal combustion-engined vehicles.
Europe accounts for 65 percent of 3008 sales according to the French automaker, and more than 80 percent of sales are for the automatic transmission. Japanese corporation Aisin supplies the eight-speed gearbox, which dates back to 2012 for the 2013 model year Lexus RX 350 F Sport.
Back home in l’Hexagone, the 3008 is available in six trim levels from €32,350 or $36,705 ($36,716 or $41,653 at current exchange rates), including taxes. Customers are offered a selection of turbo gasoline mills and turbo diesels, along with all- and front-wheel-drive PHEVs. The plug-in options are tremendously expensive to buy outright, but on the other hand, they’re also pretty damn fine compared to rivaling compact utility vehicles available with plug-in hybrid propulsion.
As for customers who really need three rows of seats, the Peugeot 5008 is nothing more than a 3008 with a longer wheelbase and seating for seven.
