Peugeot 206 WRC Comes From the World of Rallying, Yours for New Lamborghini Huracan Money

Back in the days of the glorious World Rally Car events, when the French carmaker Peugeot started to fight against Mitsubishi, Subaru, and Toyota on their playground, this humble-looking car was the underdog that managed to clinch three World Rally Championship titles in a row.
When Peugeot introduced the 206 WRC in 1999, it had to extend the bumpers for the small-segment car to get the FIA homologation since the regular car was shorter than the minimum 4 meters (13.12 ft) required. The car we see here is one of the first two 206 WRC units built by the Peugeot Sport department, which was eager to return to the World Rally arena after three years. They had left in times of glory, in 1986, with the famous Peugeot 205 T16, and returned with this humble-looking vehicle.
This particular example started its career at the 1999 Tour de Corse, driven by Gilles Panizzi. It didn't finish the race due to mechanical failures inherent in a fresh race car. However, before its retirement, the car showed impressive stage times, and it ran around the corners like there was no tomorrow. The French race car proved its value in the 1999 RAC Rally in the UK, where it finished in seventh place.
After being sold to private racers, this car spent most of its life in the European Rally Championship until 2017, when it was purchased by Brian Madsen, the official Peugeot distributor from Denmark. Since then, it was babied, but when it was unleashed on various events, it stirred emotions. Although the official number was not disclosed, its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is good for around 300 hp. Moreover, it sends the power in all corners with unique active differentials, which is something that a Huracan can only dream of.
Sure, you may drive a Huracan every day on the streets, but there are thousands of them. Meanwhile, this is one of those cars that could make it to the top of Pikes Peak faster than many other supercars on the roads today. The Girardo&Co seller asks a 275,000 GBP (almost 373,000 USD at the current exchange rate) and includes a full history report, complete copies of the original FIA homologation papers for the 206 WRC, and operational manuals explaining the car's various systems in detail – an incredibly useful tool for those wishing to use the car. This is not a daily driver, that's for sure, but it is that kind of collectible vehicle that will double its value.
