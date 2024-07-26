Petrolhead Granny Owns the World's Oldest Road-Going Ferrari, Doesn't Care About Mileage

One day, Amanda got a phone call from her pharmacist. He told her that there were some Italians in the small town where she lived in New Zealand, and that she could blow their minds with her car. And so she did. She met the Ferrari crew, and they could not believe their eyes. The 1948 Ferrari, one of the 38 examples ever built, was standing right in front of them.
Now living in New Zealand, where she and her husband relocated from Alaska, Amanda is the owner of the oldest road-going Ferrari in the world, the brand's first true grand tourer. The Maranello-based automaker sent the 166 Inter into production in 1948 as an evolution of the 125 S and 166 S racing cars. The "Inter" in its name was a tribute to the victories achieved by Scuderia Inter in motor racing.
The 166 Inter is powered by an all-alloy 2.0-liter V12 engineered by Gioacchino Colombo. It was the same engine that powered the 166 S race car. The 166 Inter also came with the same chassis, but Ferrari extended the wheelbase of the road car from 95.3 inches (2,420 millimeters) to 98.4 inches (2,500 millimeters).
The carbureted V12 generated 89 horsepower (90 metric horsepower) and made the car reach a top speed of 93 mph (150 kph). It doesn't sound much by Ferrari standards, let alone a race car for the street. But the V12 only had to pull 1,984 pounds (900 kilograms). No car out there right now weighs that little.
During the Ferrari Tour New Zealand with the Purosangue in December 2023, Amanda and her husband, Philip, joined the convoy with their own Ferrari. A Ferrari that not many knew it was a Ferrari. They were amazed to find out the 1948 166 Inter was the oldest road-going Ferrari in the world.
After six months of negotiations, the Ferrari arrived in a container. Once the container popped open, she saw the rolling chassis and five boxes containing various parts. She and Philip asked for the help of a restoration specialist. He told them he could put everything together and bring the car to its former glory. Which he did. The Ferrari was completed in 1997. Since then, the petrolhead couple have traveled over 31,070 miles (50,000 kilometers) in their classic Ferrari. They don't care much about mileage. They just want to enjoy the car.
Chassis number 007-S, the model had some dents every here and there. Yet it was perfect. "It was so exciting," she says about the car that had no Ferrari badge. They felt the luckiest people in the world that day, which was about 30 years ago. And they have the same feeling today.
They have no idea what the original color of their good old Prancing Horse is. But in the black and white photos that came with all the literature referring to the car, it was always dark. So, they assumed it must have been black or painted in some dark shade.
This Ferrari has no chance to turn into a garage queen. Not with Amanda, anyway. She believes that cars should be out there on the road and should be driven, not kept like baubles in a window and trailered to concours or car shows.
Her car is not fitted with a radio. She doesn't need one. Along the rural roads of New Zealand, the sound of the engine and the sound of the tires on the asphalt is the best soundtrack to her. She can't find the words to explain the emotion she feels when she drives the Ferrari. "Everything in the car comes to life," she resumes her experience behind the wheel and closes her eyes to remember the feeling. "She is the love of my life," Amanda says.
The 1948 Ferrari is one year older than Amanda. The Ferrari is going to turn 76 next year. "I think she was born in May," Amanda says. But she will have to check that to be sure. She has no idea where the car is going to end up when it won't be hers anymore. But she just hopes it won't be locked up in a garage and converted into a precious garage queen. This car needs to hit the road. And if mileage makes its value plunge, then be it! For Amanda, it is all worth it!
She saw the right-hand-drive classic Ferrari in a Hemmings magazine that sold cars one night when she was still in Alaska in the 1990s. She and Philip decided to adopt it into their family. They already had two Ferraris: the 330 GT and the 330 GTC.
"It was old, and it wasn't red, and it was fabulous," Amanda recalls. She and her husband thought that back was boring. So, they went for Glacier Blue, because they knew that Pininfarina always loved light blue, and his cars were painted in that tone.
