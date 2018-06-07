Peter Brock Confirms Brock Edition Shelby Daytona Coupe

Right before the Ford Motor Company turned its motorsport focus on the GT40 that went on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s, Shelby employee Peter Brock was asked to design the bodywork of the Daytona Coupe. You know, the Cobra-based sports-coupe that clinched the 1965 World Sportscar Championship.
Six examples were built between ’64 and ’65, all of them equipped with the 289-cu.in. version of the Windsor V8. Fast-forward to the present day, and Brock is at it again, putting his signature on a “historic agreement with Shelby Legendary Cars” to sell Brock Edition Cobra Daytona Coupe continuation models. At the present moment, Superformance builds all continuation vehicles under the Shelby badge.
“I’m always pleased to see the subtle recognition of my work represented on each Daytona Cobra Coupe with my personal designer badges that have graced these cars since my original lines were penned in 1963,” said the 81-year-old Brock. “Because of my love for these cars, I’ve always tried to stay in contact with interested Daytona Coupe enthusiasts, as well, and their owners all over the world. I look forward to increasing my representation of Superformance and Shelby vehicles.”
The front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive brawler is offered minus the engine and running gear. For those, the customer will have to turn to Shelby Legendary Cars, which offers several engine options and a choice between five- or six-speed transmissions. Modern conveniences such as air conditioning are also available.
Each and every model is complemented by a serial number (CSXxxxx series), Shelby Certificate of Origin, embroidered seats, etched door handles, kick plates, and a dashboard-affixed plaque with Peter Brock’s signature. These details, along with the provenance, help make the Brock Edition Shelby Daytona Coupe eligible to be listed in the official Shelby Registry for additional bragging rights.
Having owned a Superformance-built Daytona since 2005, Brock continued to develop his favorite car. Regarding how many continuation models will be made, the automotive designer didn’t go more in-depth than these two words: “limited production.”
