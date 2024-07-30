Pet\-Friendly Ford Transit Camper Van Features an Expandable Bed and Ample Storage Space

If you want to take your furry friend on an off-road, off-grid adventure, I have just the right rig. Today, I'm reviewing a well-equipped, pet-friendly camper van that's as adventurous as it is comfortable.
This is a custom project made by Erik Lokken. After he built a camper van for himself and his partner, Erik launched Narrow Road Van Conversions, a Saint Paul, Minnesota-based specializing in "customizing on-the-go travel spaces that are comfortable, innovative and inspiring." I've previously covered one of the brand's projects here on autoevolution and was impressed by its airplane-inspired design.
What we have here is a Ford Transit AWD 350 transformed into a tiny home on wheels. By the way, the "350" in the model's name refers to its payload capacity – the Transit is offered in three versions: 150, 250, and 350.
As usual, I'll start the tour with the vehicle's exterior. As soon as you glance at this rig, you can figure out it's a mobile home. Several elements give away its "camper DNA." For instance, there are two windows in the rear part of the van, one on each side.
On top of the vehicle, Erik installed a custom-made roof rack holding three 175 W solar panels, a Fiamma F45S awning, and a motion light in the back. One cool little feature is a pull-up bar extending from the roof rack's rear part. That's about it for the exterior – the rest of this Ford Transit is standard.
As expected, this van's biggest transformation was on the inside. Slide its main door open, and a well-appointed interior will greet you.
Regarding aesthetics, this rig's customer opted for a bright look consisting of white cabinetry paired with a white ceiling, white shiplap walls, and LVP flooring. Moreover, the interior has an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the living.
On your right, as you step inside, you'll find a swivel table mount that is perfectly positioned to be used from the passenger seat. Alternatively, you can swivel it outside and use it as a stand-up desk.
Dead ahead of the entrance, you'll discover one of the distinctive features of this camper van: a dog kennel. It's suitable for a smaller dog since it's not that large and has a lockable door. If you have a dog, you probably know how much hair they shed. So, for easier cleaning, Erik installed a removable tray for the dog kennel.
Above the kennel, Erik devised a tall cabinet and installed a decently sized fridge/freezer, followed by two large drawers, an overhead cabinet, and a huge pull-out pantry for more storage - there are never too many storage spots inside a van.
Next, we have the kitchen, which is split into two parts. It features a large, deep sink integrated into a countertop. There's little counter space beside the kitchen, so Erik devised a separate counter with plenty of prep space and three sizeable drawers, the last of which holds a Trelino composting toilet.
Above, you'll find nine overhead cabinets, three of which go above the bedroom at the rear. I like that Erik kept functionality in mind when building them. The ones above the sink are smaller and thinner, so you won't bump your head in them when washing dishes or preparing a meal. Minor details like these prove the builder has experience building camper vans.
Walk deeper into the camper van, and you'll be in the seating area. It consists of two benches, one of which has a Lagun table mount attached to it. Furthermore, the benches house the rig's utility systems.
The one on the passenger side of the interior hides a small part of a freshwater tank – the remaining space is used for, you guessed it, storage. The other bench holds quite a capable electrical system. Its highlights are four 100 Ah BattleBorn batteries and a 3,000 W inverter.
You'll notice the controls for the van's systems in one easily accessible spot: right above the sliding door. Erik installed a battery monitor, a water gauge, and multiple light switches.
Erik was able to make the dinette area larger by installing a queen-size convertible bed. By convertible, I mean that it can be pulled out and supported by in-sets on both sides. In the non-extended setup, the bed measures 74 inches (188 centimeters) in width and 40 inches (101 centimeters) in length. Pulling it over the benches will increase its size to 60 inches (152 centimeters).
Most van builders fit the power system in the garage if their rigs have one. This van also has a garage, but since the batteries and all the other electrical components are in the bench, Erik was able to make the garage larger than what you normally find on most rigs. Furthermore, you can access the garage from inside the van using a small door, allowing you to store longer items, such as skis.
The plumbing system, which comprises a heater, a pump, and an outdoor shower, occupies the right side of the garage.
Overall, this is an adventure-ready mobile home that can comfortably accommodate both you and your furry friend. Regarding pricing, Narrow Road Conversions builds custom projects, so prices will differ depending on what you want. They typically range from $32,000 (€29,540) for a simpler conversion to $98,000 (€90,465) for a fully equipped one. These quotes don't include the price of the van - you have to bring your own.