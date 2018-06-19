Personal Trainer Proposes with Pink Evoque Cabrio, Helicopter Ride, Diamond Ring

Getting down on your bended knee or perhaps hiding an engagement ring inside a cake or a champagne flute are no longer hip. If you can afford it, surprise your loved one with a proposal that includes anything from customized cars to helicopter rides.

Though he usually posts workout videos to his YouTube channel, his latest upload has nothing to do with fitness. It is, in fact, a video of how he prepared for and carried out the proposal to his girlfriend of 3 years, Maryam Matti, aka Mimi.



It included, as you can see, buying her a hot pink



Rakich says he wanted to come up with the best proposal ever, and as such, it had to include everything that Mimi loved – and some things she hated, too. In the former category was the pink wheels, which he presented to her in a giant pink box, surrounded by pink balloons. Yes, everything about the little Range Rover was pink, including the message “Will you marry me?” on the windshield.



In the latter category, he included a helicopter ride and a surprise, that of being proposed. We have a hunch she didn’t mind either.



Once they arrived on the stadium, Rakich gave Mimi the car and then popped the question with the massive diamond ring, while their family and friends cheered them on. Luckily for him, considering the money and effort he put into this elaborate surprise, she said yes.



