Perseverance Landing Next Week Coming in Spanish Too

According to the 2019 Spanish in the World yearbook launched by Instituto Cervantes, there are over 500 million Spanish-speaking people in the world, the majority of them native. That would be close to 8 percent of the world’s population, and reason for NASA to do something it has never done before: cover a planetary landing in this language as well.
As you’re reading this, humanity’s most ambitious mission to the Red Planet, Perseverance, is on the final leg of its journey to Mars. On Thursday, February 18, at around 3:55 p.m. EST, it will reach its destination, under the eyes of the world.
To give the moment a more international reach, and in honor of the Hispanic NASA professionals involved with the project, starting 2:30 p.m. EST the agency’s website will host the Juntos perseveramos show presenting an overview of the mission, hosted by Perseverance engineer Diana Trujillo.
“I’m so proud of NASA’s efforts to better share the excitement of the Perseverance rover landing with the nearly half a billion Spanish speakers around the world. ‘Juntos perseveramos’ (Together we persevere) is NASA’s first Spanish-language show for a historic landing on another planet and will showcase the diversity of the NASA team behind Mars 2020,” said in a statement Bhayva Lal, acting NASA chief of staff.
“The name of the show recognizes that perseverance and diversity are critical to NASA’s successful undertaking of ambitious missions like next week’s Perseverance landing.”
As for the landing, below is a video detailing how NASA expects everything to go. The rover will drop from the Martian sky in a region called the Jezero crater, where it will begin some of the most ambitious research projects of an alien world ever devised.
They include the search for signs of life, the tracking of natural resources and hazards, or the assessment of the habitability of the environment. It will even try and generate oxygen, and launch a tiny helicopter to see if this type of aircraft can fly in the Martian atmosphere. Once it settles in, it will begin collecting samples and storing them for a future mission to bring back to Earth.
