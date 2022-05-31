Perez's Monaco GP Winner Cake Gets Extra Layer of Icing With Contract Extension

When was the last time you won something in front of the entire world, and it took place as a part of your career? Well, Sergio Perez can say "Last Sunday, at the 2022 Monaco GP." The win made him the most successful Mexican F1 driver ever, but that is not all.
Today, May 31, 2022, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team has announced that Sergio Perez has decided to sign a two-year contract extension. We do not know about how you negotiate a promotion at your workplace, but Checo has pulled a royal straight flush at the table with this win.
Sergio Perez had been with Red Bull since the beginning of the 2021 season, when he replaced Alex Albon. At the time, he managed to snag a win and five podiums, significantly fewer than Max Verstappen, but still something.
In 2021, Perez's contract was extended by a year, which was less than you would expect for someone who pulled a move so strong that they got referred to the "Mexican Minister of Defense." In Red Bull's defense, it is believed that the extension was signed well before the last race of the season, so it adds up.
This season, Sergio Perez is doing better than ever and has not finished a race lower than fourth apart from the retirement in Bahrain, which was caused by a mechanical issue. With last weekend's win, Perez showed that he has the pace to win in F1 and that the team can rely on him to score points.
While winning is great, having someone who can reliably score points is crucial when the team only has two members. Mercedes-AMG, one of the most successful teams in the past few years, understood that point years ago, which helped it get numerous Constructor's championships along the way. Eight of them in the past eight seasons.
Initially, Sergio's contract had only been extended up until the end of the 2023 season, which was considered enough at the time of signing. Meanwhile, his teammate Max Verstappen has signed what may be described as "the deal of the century" in the sport, as long as he gets to stick to his end of the bargain.
Well, after the events in Monaco, Sergio's contract has been extended up until the end of the 2024 season. The 32-year-old Mexican Formula 1 driver has stated that he is "extremely happy" with this past week, which he described as "incredible."
