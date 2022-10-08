PepsiCo Will Give Hydrogen-Powered Semi-Trucks a Chance in 2023

PepsiCo is one of the biggest companies in the world. Its interest in semi-trucks that do not burn fossil fuels goes as far back as 2015. But things took a serious turn in 2017 when the food and beverage company was confirmed as one of the first customers of the Tesla Semi. Now, PepsiCo let everyone know that it will test a hydrogen-powered semi-truck through a partnership with an Australian company. Here’s what’s going on.

