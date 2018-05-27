Pep Guardiola Joins Golf Stars on BMW PGA Championship Course

Among them, former Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola, who entered the Pro-Am series alongside 2017 European Tour Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood and footballer Peter Schmeichel. By all intents and purposes, although he is considered one of the greatest soccer coaches of all time, golf doesn’t seem to be his strong point.“The West Course is too difficult for me. It is a lovely golf course – but one for professionals. It was terrific to play with Tommy Fleetwood,” said Guardiola.“When you are there alongside him, you realize just how good he is. It was a really good day, but I am getting worse every season."In early May, BMW announced a partnership with TrackMan for the creation of a virtual tournament that would run on the device.This championship is meant for those less likely to make it to an actual golf course. It would allow amateur or pro players access to real-time confrontations with one another.Two categories of the tournament would be open from May 1 to October 31, Female Only and Open, with prize money awarded each month and to the overall winners at the end of the tournament.The money prize range between $2,500 for the highest Combine score of the month and goes up to a whopping $50,000 for the winner of the Open Tournament.The technology used for this event consists of a device placed behind the player. Using cameras and radars, it records distance, club head speed and attack angle data for each shot.Being for years involved in this sport, BMW has enough power to give the winners of the tournament a place in the Pro-Am BMW PGA Championship in 2019.